Angleton diesel prices: $0.45/gallon savings at Angleton's cheapest station
(ANGLETON, TX) Savings of as much as $0.45 per gallon on diesel were available in the Angleton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Angleton area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 1235 E Mulberry Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.69 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at Sh 288, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14
The average price across the greater Angleton area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.71
$2.99
$--
$2.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.33
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.33
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.76
$--
$--
$2.89
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.52
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.04
$3.33
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
