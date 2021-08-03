Angleton diesel prices: $0.45/gallon savings at Angleton's cheapest station

(ANGLETON, TX) Savings of as much as $0.45 per gallon on diesel were available in the Angleton area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Angleton area on Tuesday, found that Valero at 1235 E Mulberry Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.69 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at Sh 288, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.14

The average price across the greater Angleton area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 1235 E Mulberry St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.69

Buc-ee's 931 Sl-274, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ 2.89

Kroger 1804 N Velasco St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Buc-ee's 2304 W Mulberry St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ 2.89

Chevron 2301 W Mulberry St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.52 $ --

Buc-ee's 2299 E Mulberry St, Angleton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.33 $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.