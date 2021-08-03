Cancel
Fort Dodge, IA

Diesel survey: Fort Dodge's cheapest station

Posted by 
Fort Dodge Digest
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnjMH_0bGLFJyH00

(FORT DODGE, IA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fort Dodge area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Fort Dodge area went to Murphy USA at 3010 1St Ave S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Murphy USA at 3010 1St Ave S, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

3010 1St Ave S, Fort Dodge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$2.78
$3.38
$3.09

Kwik Star

3121 5Th Ave S, Fort Dodge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.48
$3.09

Sinclair

1435 2Nd Ave N, Fort Dodge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$2.82
$3.49
$3.09

Cenex

3243 5Th Ave S, Fort Dodge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

33275Th Ave S, Fort Dodge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$3.37
$3.09

Casey's

235 Ave O, Fort Dodge
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Fort Dodge, IA
44
Followers
136
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Fort Dodge Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

