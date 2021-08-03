Diesel survey: Fort Dodge's cheapest station
(FORT DODGE, IA) Savings of as much as $0.00 per gallon on diesel were available in the Fort Dodge area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Fort Dodge area went to Murphy USA at 3010 1St Ave S, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Murphy USA at 3010 1St Ave S, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$2.78
$3.38
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.48
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$2.82
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$3.37
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
