Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic specs, images appear before launch

By Rei Padla
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you’re not looking for a new premium flagship phone this year, you may probably be ignoring any news about the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3. Don’t worry, the two will be joined by two other devices–a new pair of Galaxy Buds and the new Samsung Galaxy Watch4 series. The wearable watch from Samsung will also be available in different variants: the regular Galaxy Watch 4 and this Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Over the weekend, live photos of the upcoming Classic model have surfaced.

