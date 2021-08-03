Local price review shows diesel prices around Corinth

(CORINTH, MS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Corinth they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Corinth area on Tuesday, found that Sprint Mart at 2701 Hwy 72 Whad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.83 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was BP at 2700 Us-72, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.89

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.87, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sprint Mart 2701 Hwy 72 W, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.18 $ 3.58 $ 2.83

Shell 100 Us-72 E, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ 2.84

Murphy USA 2201 S Harper Rd, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.84

Kroger 104 Us-72 E, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.90 $ -- $ 2.85

BP 2700 Us-72, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.89

Mapco 2218 Us-72 E, Corinth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.