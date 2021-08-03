Brainerd diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

(BRAINERD, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Brainerd, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Brainerd area went to Casey's at 13991 Baxter Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Cenex at 8218 Highland Scenic Dr S, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's 13991 Baxter Dr, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Casey's 850 Lum Park Rd, Brainerd

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Fleet Farm 14114 Dellwood Dr N, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Holiday 7472 Excelsior Rd, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Holiday 15052 Dellwood Dr N, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 14963 Edgewood Dr N, Baxter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.