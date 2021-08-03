Cancel
Brainerd, MN

Brainerd diesel prices: Comparison shows cheapest station saves $0.10

Brainerd Daily
Brainerd Daily
 3 days ago
(BRAINERD, MN) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Brainerd, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Brainerd area went to Casey's at 13991 Baxter Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Cenex at 8218 Highland Scenic Dr S, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

13991 Baxter Dr, Baxter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.59
$3.09

Casey's

850 Lum Park Rd, Brainerd
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09

Fleet Farm

14114 Dellwood Dr N, Baxter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.09
$3.29
$3.09

Holiday

7472 Excelsior Rd, Baxter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$--
$3.49
$3.09

Holiday

15052 Dellwood Dr N, Baxter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$3.09

Speedway

14963 Edgewood Dr N, Baxter
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Brainerd Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

