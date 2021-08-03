Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Nixa stations charging $0.22 extra
(NIXA, MO) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Nixa, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Nixa area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 229 Village Center Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kum & Go at 402 Massey Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Nixa area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.29
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.17
$3.42
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.24
$3.49
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0