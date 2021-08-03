Cancel
Nixa, MO

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Nixa stations charging $0.22 extra

Posted by 
Nixa News Beat
Nixa News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ptpNu_0bGLF0Hj00

(NIXA, MO) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Nixa, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Nixa area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 229 Village Center Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kum & Go at 402 Massey Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Nixa area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco

229 Village Center St, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$2.87

Conoco

615 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.29
$2.87

Bullseye

1657 W Mo-J, Ozark
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.09
$3.29
$2.94

Signal

402 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.99

Kum & Go

102 Ridgecrest Ave, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.17
$3.42
$2.99

Casey's

504 W Wasson Dr, Nixa
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.24
$3.49
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Nixa News Beat

Nixa News Beat

Nixa, MO
ABOUT

With Nixa News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Nixa, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
