Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Nixa stations charging $0.22 extra

(NIXA, MO) You could be saving up to $0.22 per gallon on diesel in Nixa, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Nixa area on Tuesday, found that Conoco at 229 Village Center Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.87 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Kum & Go at 402 Massey Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Nixa area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Conoco 229 Village Center St, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.87

Conoco 615 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 2.87

Bullseye 1657 W Mo-J, Ozark

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.94

Signal 402 W Mt Vernon St, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Kum & Go 102 Ridgecrest Ave, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.17 $ 3.42 $ 2.99

Casey's 504 W Wasson Dr, Nixa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.