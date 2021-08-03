Juneau diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.03
(JUNEAU, AK) Savings of as much as $0.03 per gallon on diesel were available in the Juneau area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Juneau area on Tuesday, found that Petro One at 5245 Glacier Hwyhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.16 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gas 'N Go at 5165 Glacier Hwy, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.46
$--
$--
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.51
$--
$3.71
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.54
$--
$3.74
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0