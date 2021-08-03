Cancel
Harrison, AR

Local price review shows diesel prices around Harrison

Posted by 
Harrison News Watch
Harrison News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRKto_0bGLEw3t00

(HARRISON, AR) You could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on diesel in Harrison, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Harrison area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at Shell at 1001 Us-62-65 N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Shell at 4281 Us-65.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

1001 Us-62-65 N, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.94

Shell

1724 Capps Rd, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99
card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.47
$3.04

Conoco

323 W Central Ave, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.03

Casey's

512 S Main St, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.42
$3.09

Kum & Go

524 Us-62-65 S, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

1000 Hwy 6265 N, Harrison
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.42
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Harrison News Watch

Harrison News Watch

Harrison, AR
ABOUT

With Harrison News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Harrison, AR
Local
Arkansas Traffic
Traffic
Traffic
Gas Price
Gas Price
Related
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Down Slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 26, 92 cents higher than a year ago. The Midwest price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.65 per gallon, and the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.93 per gallon.
Virginia Statewsvaonline.com

Virginia gas prices steady

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSVA) – A downturn in gas prices was short-lived according to the folks who keep a keen eye on the situation. GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan says continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull. Here...
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
TrafficFOXBusiness

Rising gas prices may stabilize 'soon,' expert says

Prices at the pump appear to be on the rise again. However, some relief – although not much – may just be right around the corner. To date, gasoline demand has "likely" peaked as the price of oil continues to drop as global oil producers compromise on production levels, according to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
TrafficShropshire Star

July brings nine consecutive months of petrol price increases

Diesel is now at its costliest point in more than seven years, too. Drivers faced continued price increases after another 3.4p and 2.7p were added to a litre of petrol and diesel respectively during July. The month saw the largest increase in the price of unleaded since January, putting the...
Trafficalbuquerqueexpress.com

Steep fuel prices announced for this week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy of 6.58c/l. The slate levy is a mechanism implemented to finance under recovery by the South African petroleum industry.
TrafficPosted by
1390 Granite City Sports

Gas Prices Steady as Demand Remains High

UNDATED -- Gas prices dipped slightly. GasBuddy.com says gas prices in Minnesota have fallen .5 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3. Gas prices in the state are 5.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 92 cents a gallon higher than a year ago. The...
TrafficNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

AAA Texas Reports Rising Gas Prices as Demand Remains Strong

The heat index is not the only thing going up in Texas, as AAA reports an increase in gasoline prices due to high demand this summer. Currently, the average gas price in Texas is $2.84 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel making it 93 cents more per gallon compared to last year.
Trafficksro.com

Gas Prices Still Rising Across The Nation

Gas prices are a half-cent higher this morning. The Triple-A survey shows the national average price for regular is three dollars and 16-point-six cents a gallon. That’s the highest in more than a week and nearly six cents higher than a month ago. The most expensive gas in the country took a big jump as the statewide average in California is four-34-point-six cents a gallon. That’s more than a cent and-a-half higher than yesterday.
TrafficNebraskaTV

Gas prices lower from last week but still remain high

If your car needs to be gassed up, now might be the time to do it. The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen, but it still remains high. On average, a gallon of gas costs three dollars and 15 cents. This is down one cent from last...
Traffic1380kcim.com

Natural Gas Prices Now Averaging Over $4 Per MMbtu Across The State

Natural gas prices are now over $4 on average after another increase this past week. As of Wednesday, the reported prices rose by $.17 at the Henry Hub and is now at $4.14 per MMbtu. Two retail fuels held steady while one dropped by a dime. AAA of Iowa reports the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state has remained at $3, which is $.95 higher than last year and $.19 lower than the national average, which saw a $.03 increase over the week. Diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12 per gallon, $.91 higher than a year ago and $.17 less than the national average. Wholesale ethanol is the only reported fuel that saw a price decrease, down $.10 to $2.22 per gallon.
TrafficBirmingham Star

Another big jump in fuel prices on the cards in August

Consumers can expect a hefty increase on all fuel types in August due to an increase in import prices, the Automobile Association said on Friday. The AA - which does not itself regulate fuel prices - said it expected a jump of around 83 cents a litre higher for petrol, 48 cents a litre for diesel, and 48 cents for illuminating paraffin.
Traffic1380kcim.com

Fuel Prices Remain Steady Across The Board For The Past Week

Fuel prices across the board remained relatively steady over the past week with the only increase seen in natural gas. According to AAA Iowa, as of Wednesday the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state remained at $3 per gallon. This is $.94 higher than last year and $.16 lower than the national average. Retail diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12, $.90 higher than a year ago and $.15 lower than the national average. Wholesale ethanol remains at $2.32 per gallon. Natural gas prices had seen sizeable increases over the past several weeks, but only rose $.03 at the Henry Hub over the course of the past week and currently sits at $3.97 per MMbtu.
BusinessFortune

The historic lumber bubble is over, with price falling 68% from peak

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. For the eighth consecutive week, the price that sawmills charge distributors for lumber is down. Last week, the "cash" market price of lumber fell $90, to $485 per thousand board feet, according to data provided...
Trafficeasttexasradio.com

Gas Prices Continue To Rise

Triple-A Texas reports gasoline prices have gone up again this week. The average cost statewide is now $2.85 a gallon for regular. Spokesman Daniel Armbruster says prices are up about three cents from last week. The bad news, Triple-A expects gasoline prices to increase another 10-to-20 cents a gallon before the end of the year.
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
Trafficstjohnsource.com

DLCA Informs Public of Fuel Price Survey and Rack Rates as of August 2

Commissioner Richard Evangelista of the Department of Licensing and Consumer Affairs is notifying the public of its latest territorywide fuel price survey findings that was conducted on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, on St. Croix, St. Thomas and St. John. Fuel surveys are designed to inform consumers of the most affordable fuel prices throughout the territory. The fuel survey results and rack rates are included for comparative viewing and transparency.
Energy Industryallotsego.com

What’s the cost of zero-carbon energy

I received several thoughtful comments from our readers concerning the last column and would like to address them. The investment bank Lazard published the most recent Lazard’s “Levelized Cost of Energy and Storage” in late 2020. The comprehensive report includes all the costs of creating and storing a megawatt of power including land, construction, operating and maintenance.
Real Estateprobuilder.com

Interest in New Homes Falls, High Prices Likely to Blame

Fewer prospective buyers are looking to purchase a newly constructed home, likely a result from ongoing price increases, says the National Association of Home Builders. In the fourth quarter of 2020, 42% of prospective buyers wanted to buy a new home, but that share dropped down to 38% then 33% in the first two quarters of 2021. The share of prospective buyers looking to purchase an existing home increased to 35% from 2020’s fourth quarter share of 31%, and the share of buyers who wanted a new or existing home went from 27% to 32% during the same time period.

