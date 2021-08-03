Local price review shows diesel prices around Harrison

(HARRISON, AR) You could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on diesel in Harrison, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Harrison area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at Shell at 1001 Us-62-65 N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Shell at 4281 Us-65.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 1001 Us-62-65 N, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.94

Shell 1724 Capps Rd, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.04

Conoco 323 W Central Ave, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.03

Casey's 512 S Main St, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Kum & Go 524 Us-62-65 S, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1000 Hwy 6265 N, Harrison

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.