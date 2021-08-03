Local price review shows diesel prices around Harrison
(HARRISON, AR) You could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on diesel in Harrison, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Harrison area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.94, at Shell at 1001 Us-62-65 N. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.29, listed at Shell at 4281 Us-65.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.10, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.14
$3.44
$2.99
|card
card$2.92
$3.17
$3.47
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.42
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.22
$3.42
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:03 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
