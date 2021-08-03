Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Faribault, MN

Local price review shows Faribault diesel price, cheapest station

Posted by 
Faribault Today
Faribault Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b6B5N_0bGLEtPi00

(FARIBAULT, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Faribault area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Faribault area on Tuesday, found that Cenex at 28 E Division St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 2519 N Lyndale Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25

The average price across the greater Faribault area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cenex

28 E Division St , Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.08
$3.18
$3.15

Mobil

1419 Division St W, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.08
$3.65
$3.15

Hy-Vee

1930 N Grant St, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.28
$3.68
$3.15

Casey's

21020Th St Nw, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.19

Kwik Trip

1405 Mn-60 W, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.67
$3.24

Speedway

2519 N Lyndale Ave, Faribault
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$3.35
$3.55
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Faribault Today

Faribault Today

Faribault, MN
22
Followers
135
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Faribault Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Faribault, MN
Faribault, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Stark County, OHwhbc.com

Gas Prices Down Slightly

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The price of gasoline has fallen off a few cents over the last few days. The AAA average price in Stark County Thursday morning is $3.03 a gallon. A year ago it was $1.95. The national average price is $3.16.
Circle Pines, MNPosted by
Circle Pines (MN) Weather Channel

Sunbreak Wednesday — tackle it with these activities

(CIRCLE PINES, MN) The forecast is calling for sun today in Circle Pines. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Manhattan, NYPosted by
Manhattan Echo

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Manhattan

(MANHATTAN, NY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $2.00 if you’re buying diesel in Manhattan, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Manhattan area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sonomax at 278 Greenpoint Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at BP at 2430 Fdr Dr.
Los Altos, CAPosted by
Los Altos Town Dispatch

Local price review shows Los Altos diesel price, cheapest station

(LOS ALTOS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $1.00 in the greater Los Altos area, according to a recent price survey. The title of cheapest station in the Los Altos area went to ARCO at 840 San Antonio Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.99, at Valero at 498 N Mathilda Ave, the survey found:

Comments / 0

Community Policy