Local price review shows Faribault diesel price, cheapest station
(FARIBAULT, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Faribault area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Faribault area on Tuesday, found that Cenex at 28 E Division St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 2519 N Lyndale Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25
The average price across the greater Faribault area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.08
$3.18
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.08
$3.65
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.28
$3.68
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.67
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.35
$3.55
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0