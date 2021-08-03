Local price review shows Faribault diesel price, cheapest station

(FARIBAULT, MN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.10 in the greater Faribault area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Faribault area on Tuesday, found that Cenex at 28 E Division St had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.15 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 2519 N Lyndale Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.25

The average price across the greater Faribault area was $3.19, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Cenex 28 E Division St , Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.08 $ 3.18 $ 3.15

Mobil 1419 Division St W, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.08 $ 3.65 $ 3.15

Hy-Vee 1930 N Grant St, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.28 $ 3.68 $ 3.15

Casey's 21020Th St Nw, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Trip 1405 Mn-60 W, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.67 $ 3.24

Speedway 2519 N Lyndale Ave, Faribault

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.