Wailuku diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.27 savings at cheapest station
(WAILUKU, HI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.27 depending on where in Wailuku they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Wailuku area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.04, at Maui Oil at 16 Hobron Avenue. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.31, listed at Hele at 243 S Puunene Ave.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.67
$3.85
$3.95
$4.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$4.31
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
