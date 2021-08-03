Wailuku diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.27 savings at cheapest station

(WAILUKU, HI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.27 depending on where in Wailuku they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Wailuku area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.04, at Maui Oil at 16 Hobron Avenue. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.31, listed at Hele at 243 S Puunene Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maui Oil 16 Hobron Avenue, Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.67 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ 4.04

Hele 243 S Puunene Ave, Kahului

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 4.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.