Wailuku, HI

Wailuku diesel prices: Comparison reveals $0.27 savings at cheapest station

Wailuku Journal
 3 days ago
(WAILUKU, HI) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.27 depending on where in Wailuku they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Wailuku area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.04, at Maui Oil at 16 Hobron Avenue. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.31, listed at Hele at 243 S Puunene Ave.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.17, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Maui Oil

16 Hobron Avenue, Kahului
card$3.67
$3.85
$3.95
$4.04

Hele

243 S Puunene Ave, Kahului
cash$3.99
$--
$--
$4.31

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

ABOUT

With Wailuku Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Wailuku, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Maui Oil#Hele
