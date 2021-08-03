Murray diesel prices: $0.35/gallon savings at Murray's cheapest station
(MURRAY, KY) You could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on diesel in Murray, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Murray area on Tuesday, found that Food Mart at 636 S 4Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pockets at 1000 Chestnut St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Murray area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.04
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.24
$3.69
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$3.10
$3.40
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
