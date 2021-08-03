Murray diesel prices: $0.35/gallon savings at Murray's cheapest station

(MURRAY, KY) You could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on diesel in Murray, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Murray area on Tuesday, found that Food Mart at 636 S 4Th Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.74 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pockets at 1000 Chestnut St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Murray area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Food Mart 636 S 4Th St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.74

EZY Mart 1417 W Main St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.04

Shell 1102 Octane Dr, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.24 $ 3.69 $ 3.05

Murphy USA 807 N 12Th St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.07

Pockets 1000 Chestnut St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Huck's 411 S 12Th St, Murray

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.