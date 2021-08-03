Price check: Diesel prices around Burlington
(BURLINGTON, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Burlington, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Burlington area went to Circle K at 1012 Maple St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Ayerco at Us-34, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.13
$3.53
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$3.64
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.12
$3.52
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.25
$3.45
$3.75
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
