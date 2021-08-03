Price check: Diesel prices around Burlington

(BURLINGTON, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Burlington, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Burlington area went to Circle K at 1012 Maple St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.99 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Ayerco at Us-34, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.05, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 1012 Maple St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.53 $ 2.99

Hy-Vee 3140 Agency St, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 2.99

Circle K 333 N Roosevelt Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 2.99

Casey's 1911 Des Moines Ave, Burlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Ayerco Us-34, Carman

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:59 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.