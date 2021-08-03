Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Kailua Kona

(KAILUA KONA, HI) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.53 if you’re buying diesel in Kailua Kona, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Kailua Kona area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 73-5600 Maiau Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Big Island Energy at 74-574 Honokohau Street, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.52

The average price across the greater Kailua Kona area was $4.25, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco 73-5600 Maiau St, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.75 $ -- $ 3.95 $ 3.99

Big Island Energy 74-574 Honokohau Street, Kailua-Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.21 $ -- $ -- $ 4.52

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.