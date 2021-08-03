Cancel
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Diesel: South Lake Tahoe's cheapest, according to survey

Posted by 
South Lake Tahoe Times
South Lake Tahoe Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fpvWg_0bGLEoFJ00

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) You could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on diesel in South Lake Tahoe, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater South Lake Tahoe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.37, at American Gas at 2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Shell at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The average price across the greater South Lake Tahoe area was $4.70, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

American Gas

2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.67
$4.87
$4.97
$4.37

Safeway

3376 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.39
card
card$--
$--
$4.99
$4.39

Raley's

1020 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.59
card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$4.69

Chevron

2986 Us-50, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59
card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.69

76

2933 Us-50, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69

Shell

2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$--
$5.29
$5.39
$4.99
card
card$5.19
$--
$--
$4.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

South Lake Tahoe Times

South Lake Tahoe Times

South Lake Tahoe, CA
38
Followers
136
Post
4K+
Views
With South Lake Tahoe Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

