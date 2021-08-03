Diesel: South Lake Tahoe's cheapest, according to survey

(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) You could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on diesel in South Lake Tahoe, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater South Lake Tahoe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.37, at American Gas at 2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Shell at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd.

The average price across the greater South Lake Tahoe area was $4.70, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

American Gas 2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.67 $ 4.87 $ 4.97 $ 4.37

Safeway 3376 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.39 card card $ -- $ -- $ 4.99 $ 4.39

Raley's 1020 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ 4.69

Chevron 2986 Us-50, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.59 card card $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 5.09 $ 4.69

76 2933 Us-50, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.99 $ 4.69

Shell 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 5.29 $ 5.39 $ 4.99 card card $ 5.19 $ -- $ -- $ 4.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.