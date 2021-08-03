Diesel: South Lake Tahoe's cheapest, according to survey
(SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA) You could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on diesel in South Lake Tahoe, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater South Lake Tahoe area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $4.37, at American Gas at 2762 Lake Tahoe Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.99, listed at Shell at 2525 Lake Tahoe Blvd.
The average price across the greater South Lake Tahoe area was $4.70, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.67
$4.87
$4.97
$4.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$4.39
|card
card$--
$--
$4.99
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.59
$4.69
$4.79
$4.59
|card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.59
|card
card$4.79
$4.99
$5.09
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.69
$4.89
$4.99
$4.69
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$5.29
$5.39
$4.99
|card
card$5.19
$--
$--
$4.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
