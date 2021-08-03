Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Canon City
(CANON CITY, CO) Savings of as much as $0.22 per gallon on diesel were available in the Canon City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Canon City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.37, at Gasamat at 1525 Greenwood Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr..
The average price across the greater Canon City area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.52
$3.89
$4.09
$3.37
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.89
$4.09
$3.43
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.73
$4.19
$3.57
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.55
$3.85
$4.15
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$3.99
$4.24
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.64
$3.74
$3.82
$3.59
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
