Cañon City, CO

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Canon City

Cañon City News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9Bow_0bGLEnMa00

(CANON CITY, CO) Savings of as much as $0.22 per gallon on diesel were available in the Canon City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Canon City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.37, at Gasamat at 1525 Greenwood Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr..

The average price across the greater Canon City area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gasamat

1525 Greenwood Ave, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.52
$3.89
$4.09
$3.37

U Pump It

115 N Raynolds Ave, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.89
$4.09
$3.43

Conoco

2801 E Main St, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.59
$3.73
$4.19
$3.57

Exxon

2075 Fremont Dr., Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.55
$3.85
$4.15
$3.59

Conoco

1228 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$3.99
$4.24
$3.59

Loaf 'N Jug

912 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.64
$3.74
$3.82
$3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Cañon City News Watch

Cañon City News Watch

Cañon City, CO
