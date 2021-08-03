Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in Canon City

(CANON CITY, CO) Savings of as much as $0.22 per gallon on diesel were available in the Canon City area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Canon City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.37, at Gasamat at 1525 Greenwood Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.59, listed at Exxon at 2075 Fremont Dr..

The average price across the greater Canon City area was $3.55, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Gasamat 1525 Greenwood Ave, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.52 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.37

U Pump It 115 N Raynolds Ave, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.43

Conoco 2801 E Main St, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.73 $ 4.19 $ 3.57

Exxon 2075 Fremont Dr., Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 4.15 $ 3.59

Conoco 1228 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.99 $ 4.24 $ 3.59

Loaf 'N Jug 912 Royal Gorge Blvd, Canon City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ 3.74 $ 3.82 $ 3.59

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.