Diesel survey: Mason City's cheapest station

(MASON CITY, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Mason City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mason City area went to Yesway at 418 S Federal Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Star at 1502 S Federal Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Yesway 418 S Federal Ave, Mason City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 610 S Monroe Ave, Mason City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Kwik Star 1316 4Th St Sw, Mason City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ 3.45 $ 3.09

Yesway 1920 S Federal Ave, Mason City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.37 $ 3.09

Yesway 1465 4Th St Se, Mason City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Kwik Star 1502 S Federal Ave, Mason City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.72 $ 3.42 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.