Diesel survey: Mason City's cheapest station
(MASON CITY, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Mason City, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mason City area went to Yesway at 418 S Federal Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Star at 1502 S Federal Ave, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$3.45
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$--
$3.37
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$2.72
$3.42
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
