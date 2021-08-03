Cancel
Mason City, IA

Diesel survey: Mason City's cheapest station

Mason City Updates
Mason City Updates
 3 days ago
(MASON CITY, IA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.10 if you’re buying diesel in Mason City, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mason City area went to Yesway at 418 S Federal Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Kwik Star at 1502 S Federal Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Yesway

418 S Federal Ave, Mason City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

610 S Monroe Ave, Mason City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$--
$3.09

Kwik Star

1316 4Th St Sw, Mason City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$3.45
$3.09

Yesway

1920 S Federal Ave, Mason City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.82
$--
$3.37
$3.09

Yesway

1465 4Th St Se, Mason City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$3.09

Kwik Star

1502 S Federal Ave, Mason City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$2.72
$3.42
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Mason City Updates

Mason City Updates

Mason City, IA
ABOUT

With Mason City Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

