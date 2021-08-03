Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Castaic

(CASTAIC, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.35 if you’re buying diesel in Castaic, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Castaic area went to Schwartz Oil Company at 27241 Henry Mayo Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.4, at Pilot at 31642 Castaic Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Schwartz Oil Company 27241 Henry Mayo Dr, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.05 $ -- $ -- $ 4.05

Mobil 24010 Copper Hill Dr, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ -- $ -- $ 4.05

Conserv Fuel 28120 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.05 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.19 $ 4.35 $ 4.45 $ 4.13

ARCO 28070 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.09 $ -- $ -- $ 4.05

Mobil 27706 Mcbean Pkwy, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.69 $ 4.05

ARCO 31505 Castaic Rd, Castaic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.13 $ 4.33 $ 4.43 $ 4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.