Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castaic, CA

Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Castaic

Posted by 
Castaic Post
Castaic Post
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qbrq1_0bGLEiwx00

(CASTAIC, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.35 if you’re buying diesel in Castaic, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Castaic area went to Schwartz Oil Company at 27241 Henry Mayo Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.4, at Pilot at 31642 Castaic Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Schwartz Oil Company

27241 Henry Mayo Dr, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$4.05

Mobil

24010 Copper Hill Dr, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.35
$--
$--
$4.05

Conserv Fuel

28120 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.05
card
card$4.19
$4.35
$4.45
$4.13

ARCO

28070 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$4.05

Mobil

27706 Mcbean Pkwy, Santa Clarita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.69
$4.05

ARCO

31505 Castaic Rd, Castaic
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.13
$4.33
$4.43
$4.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Castaic Post

Castaic Post

Castaic, CA
32
Followers
136
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Castaic Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Castaic, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Schwartz Oil Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
CarsNBC4 Columbus

Ford files patent, proposes charging electric cars by towing them

A Ford patent filing proposes charging electric cars by flat-towing them behind another vehicle. First spotted by The Drive on Wednesday, a Ford patent application claims this could be done using anything from a larger commercial truck to another passenger car. Vehicles could be charged at all times when being...
CarsKWQC

AAA Motor Club: How accurate is the miles-to-empty gauge on your vehicle?

AURORA, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) - Think you will have enough gas once your fuel light goes on in your vehicle? AAA tested the accuracy of in-vehicle fuel systems that provide a miles-to-empty estimate. Overall, it says the systems tested were relatively accurate, but a closer examination showed the way you drive and other variables could result in a significant difference.
Carsphl17.com

Ford develops gasoline-inspired fragrance for electric vehicle owners

If you drive an electric vehicle and miss the smell of gasoline, Ford has you covered. The company recently developed a fragrance called “Mach-Eau” that gives off the smell of a gasoline-powered engine. It’s in response to a recent survey that asked electric vehicle owners what they missed the most about traditional vehicles. Seventy percent of respondents said the smell of gasoline.
Traffictorquenews.com

Charging an Electric Vehicle In Public Can Cost Triple What Fueling Up A “Gas-Guzzler” Does

Public EV charging can be ridiculously expensive. Here is what we paid to add 34 miles to a new 2022 model year EV at an EVgo charger. Charging an electric vehicle in public can range in price from free to very expensive. When we recently charged a new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt at an EVgo DC fast charger (DCFC) in Bedford, NH, we discover the pricey end of the spectrum can be more than it would cost to fuel a "gas-guzzling" V8-powered muscle car.
Carsjust-auto.com

Toyota launches new Aqua

Toyota has launched its all-new Aqua model in Japan. It follows the first-generation Aqua that was made at the Iwate Plant of Toyota Motor East Japan, Inc. (then, Kanto Auto Works, Ltd.) in 2011, the year of the Great East Japan Earthquake. With a “desire to greatly increase hybrid-vehicle familiarity”,...
EconomyAutoweek.com

Hyundai Is Bringing Its Hydrogen Trucks Here

Hyundai will test Xcient hydrogen fuel cell trucks in California, with the first batch arriving in August. The automaker, along with public and private partners, will test a fleet of 32 hydrogen trucks on warehouse routes in the state. The promise of hydrogen fuel cell tech appears to be shifting...
Gas PriceOutdoor Life

Diesel vs. Gas Engines: Which Is Best for Your Hunting Truck?

Diesel trucks have always been popular among hunters and anglers because they can tow heavier loads, they’re more efficient, and they typically last longer than gas engines. The two main drawbacks of a diesel are the price you pay at the pump (which is actually competitive with gas prices right now), and the weight of the engine. Diesel engines are bigger, thus heavier, and that’s not always a good thing for outdoorsmen and women, especially in wet fields or mud-sucked two-tracks. Diesels are also louder, so some hunters think they are more apt to spook game than a gas-powered truck.
IndustryTrendHunter.com

Power Outage Support Stations

The TEVOCS Power Station is a portable solution for enabling easier access to power when an outage might be present or the infrastructure is simply nonexistent. The unit comes in three models to choose from including 600W, 1200W and 2000W, which can provide power access to up to 19 devices simultaneously. This makes the power stations ideal for use during power outages or when spending time off-grid to ensure that essential equipment can be used.
Palmdale, CAAntelope Valley Press

Charged for power outages

PALMDALE — The Palmdale Water District is getting some added insurance against service disruptions with the addition of Tesla batteries to keep some vital components of its system running in the event of a power outage. The batteries have been installed at two water boosters. These will allow them to...
Amazonelectrek.co

Mow Joe’s $80 16-in. electric mower uses no gas or oil to tackle yard chores, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of buying gas or charging batteries to mow your yard, then we have the deal for you. Mow Joe’s 16-inch 12A electric mower allows you to easily handle small to medium yards thanks to its plug-in design, removing gas, oil, and even batteries from your yard care routine at just $80. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

Cheapest EV: 2022 Nissan Leaf price cut $4,170, could cost less than $21,000

Nissan cut the price of the 2022 Leaf electric compact car by $4,170, the automaker announced this week. With an available $7,500 federal tax credit, the 2022 Nissan Leaf could be purchased for $20,875, including a $975 destination fee. That makes it one of the most affordable new cars on the market, and the most affordable electric vehicle.
Bicycleselectrek.co

Ride the Gotrax G4 electric scooter around town at $540, more in New Green Deals

If you’re still riding a self-powered bike or scooter, it’s time to upgrade. The Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter uses its built-in battery and 350W motor to propel you up to 20 MPH for as far as 25 miles on a single charge, which is plenty of range to let you travel around town or the neighborhood before plugging back in. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.

Comments / 0

Community Policy