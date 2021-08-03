Local price review shows cheapest diesel in Castaic
(CASTAIC, CA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.35 if you’re buying diesel in Castaic, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Castaic area went to Schwartz Oil Company at 27241 Henry Mayo Dr, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $4.05 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $4.4, at Pilot at 31642 Castaic Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $4.18, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.05
$--
$--
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.35
$--
$--
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.05
$4.25
$4.35
$4.05
|card
card$4.19
$4.35
$4.45
$4.13
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.09
$--
$--
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.35
$4.55
$4.69
$4.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.13
$4.33
$4.43
$4.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0