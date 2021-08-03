Survey of Montrose diesel prices reveals $0.25 savings at cheapest station
(MONTROSE, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Montrose area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Montrose area went to Sinclair at 1103 S Townsend Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.44 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Conoco at 2127 E Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.52, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.73
$3.98
$4.23
$3.44
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$3.77
$4.02
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$3.72
$4.02
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$3.77
$3.97
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$3.79
$--
$3.47
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.57
$3.77
$4.02
$3.47
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0