Survey of Montrose diesel prices reveals $0.25 savings at cheapest station

(MONTROSE, CO) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.25 in the greater Montrose area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Montrose area went to Sinclair at 1103 S Townsend Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.44 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.69, at Conoco at 2127 E Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.52, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 1103 S Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.73 $ 3.98 $ 4.23 $ 3.44

City Market 128 S Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 4.02 $ 3.47

Safeway 1329 S Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.72 $ 4.02 $ 3.47

Maverik 1140 N Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 3.47

Phillips 66 2291 S Townsend Ave, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.79 $ -- $ 3.47

City Market 16400 S Townsend Ave, Colorado

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ 4.02 $ 3.47

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.