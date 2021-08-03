Price checks register Rolla diesel price, cheapest station

(ROLLA, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Rolla, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Rolla area on Tuesday, found that ZX at 1100 N Bishop Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 3500 Hy Point Park Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39

The average price across the greater Rolla area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

ZX 1100 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Mobil 1710 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 2.89

ZX 1044 Kingshighway, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 1906 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.89

ZX 1211 E 10Th St, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.89

Break Time 1805 N Bishop Ave, Rolla

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.