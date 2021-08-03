Price checks register Rolla diesel price, cheapest station
(ROLLA, MO) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.50 if you’re buying diesel in Rolla, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Rolla area on Tuesday, found that ZX at 1100 N Bishop Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Love's Travel Stop at 3500 Hy Point Park Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.39
The average price across the greater Rolla area was $3.01, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$3.49
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.09
$3.29
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.19
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$2.95
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
