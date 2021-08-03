Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in North Platte

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.67 if you’re buying diesel in North Platte, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the North Platte area went to Sinclair at 1421 S Dewey St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Flying J at 3400 Newberry Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair 1421 S Dewey St, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 2.82

Sinclair 101 Platte Oasis Pkwy, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.19 $ -- $ 2.97

Phillips 66 3220 S Jeffers St, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 2.97

Pump & Pantry 2601 Eagles Wing Dr, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ 3.47 $ -- $ 3.38

Love's Travel Stop 3211 S Newberry Access Rd, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.48 card card $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.71 $ 3.48

Flying J 3400 Newberry Rd, North Platte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 3.67 $ 3.49 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.42 $ 3.67 $ 3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.