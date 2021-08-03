Cancel
North Platte, NE

Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in North Platte

Posted by 
North Platte News Flash
North Platte News Flash
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0bGLEdXK00

(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.67 if you’re buying diesel in North Platte, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the North Platte area went to Sinclair at 1421 S Dewey St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Flying J at 3400 Newberry Rd, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Sinclair

1421 S Dewey St, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$2.82

Sinclair

101 Platte Oasis Pkwy, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.19
$3.19
$--
$2.97

Phillips 66

3220 S Jeffers St, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.97
$--
$3.47
$2.97

Pump & Pantry

2601 Eagles Wing Dr, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.11
$3.47
$--
$3.38

Love's Travel Stop

3211 S Newberry Access Rd, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.14
$3.44
$3.74
$3.48
card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.71
$3.48

Flying J

3400 Newberry Rd, North Platte
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.11
$3.41
$3.67
$3.49
card
card$3.14
$3.42
$3.67
$3.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

North Platte News Flash

North Platte News Flash

North Platte, NE
With North Platte News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

