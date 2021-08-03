Survey pinpoints cheapest diesel in North Platte
(NORTH PLATTE, NE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.67 if you’re buying diesel in North Platte, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the North Platte area went to Sinclair at 1421 S Dewey St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.82 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Flying J at 3400 Newberry Rd, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.26, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$--
$--
$2.82
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.19
$--
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.47
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.11
$3.47
$--
$3.38
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.14
$3.44
$3.74
$3.48
|card
card$3.11
$3.41
$3.71
$3.48
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.11
$3.41
$3.67
$3.49
|card
card$3.14
$3.42
$3.67
$3.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
