Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dover, NH

Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Dover

Posted by 
Dover Journal
Dover Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27EKC3_0bGLEceb00

(DOVER, NH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Dover they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Dover area went to AL Prime Energy at 237 Central Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Irving at 425 High St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

AL Prime Energy

237 Central Ave, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.95

Irving

165 Knox Marsh Rd, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.23
$3.58
$2.98

CITGO

874 Central Ave, Dover
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.59
$3.05

Irving

4 Dover Rd, Durham
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.53
$3.05

Gulf

420 Nh-108, Somersworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.09

CITGO

806 Harold L Dow Hwy, Eliot
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Dover Journal

Dover Journal

Dover, NH
28
Followers
133
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dover Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dover, NH
Business
Dover, NH
Traffic
City
Dover, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Nh#Al Prime Energy#Irving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficwfxrtv.com

Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further. The price at the pump...
TrafficPosted by
NJ.com

Gas prices are about $1 more per gallon than last summer

Gas prices have continued to increase in New Jersey and around the nation as a lot of Americans head out for summer road trips. AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.17, up a penny from a week ago. Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time.
Carsmoneytalksnews.com

Why Your Car’s Gas Gauge Might Be Lying

The next time your car’s gas display indicates you will run out of gas in 20 miles, take the warning with a grain of salt. It turns out that relying on such indicators can get you in a heap of trouble. According to a AAA study, the accuracy of such...
Trafficfloridapolitics.com

Gas prices hold steady at $2.97 per gallon

Nationally the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.18. Florida drivers got no relief at the pumps last week, but things also didn’t get any worse. The average price for a gallon of gasoline across Florida held steady at $2.97, AAA — The Auto Club Group reported Monday morning. That’s the same as two weeks ago.
Trafficfloridapolitics.com

Gas prices slip below $3 per gallon, barely

Florida prices range from $2.89 to $3.15 per gallon. The price of a gallon of gasoline dropped a tad last week, with the average cost in Florida falling below $3 a gallon for the first time this month. Just barely, though. The average cost of a gallon of gasoline was...
Carsdidyouknowcars.com

Can Electric Cars Replace the Gas Guzzlers

The arrival of electric cars made it look like to escape the dependence on fossil fuels. People switched to electric cars to save their money and to go green. Electric cars are an environmentally and friendly source of transportation. However, the higher cost and poor battery performance have stopped people to switch to electric cars.

Comments / 0

Community Policy