Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Dover

(DOVER, NH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Dover they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Dover area went to AL Prime Energy at 237 Central Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Irving at 425 High St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

AL Prime Energy 237 Central Ave, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Irving 165 Knox Marsh Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.23 $ 3.58 $ 2.98

CITGO 874 Central Ave, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.05

Irving 4 Dover Rd, Durham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.18 $ 3.53 $ 3.05

Gulf 420 Nh-108, Somersworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

CITGO 806 Harold L Dow Hwy, Eliot

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.