Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Dover
(DOVER, NH) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.34 depending on where in Dover they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Dover area went to AL Prime Energy at 237 Central Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.29, at Irving at 425 High St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.12, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.23
$3.58
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.07
$3.39
$3.59
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.83
$3.18
$3.53
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
