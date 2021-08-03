Price check: Diesel prices around Ponca City
(PONCA CITY, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.06 in the greater Ponca City area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Ponca City area on Tuesday, found that OC store at 64464 W Us-60had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.93 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 200 E Highland Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.98, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$--
$3.50
$2.93
|card
card$2.98
$--
$3.50
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.36
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.27
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$--
$3.20
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.18
$--
$3.33
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
