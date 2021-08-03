Cancel
Ponca City, OK

Price check: Diesel prices around Ponca City

Ponca City Daily
Ponca City Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dOo2a_0bGLEZxI00

(PONCA CITY, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.06 in the greater Ponca City area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ponca City area on Tuesday, found that OC store at 64464 W Us-60had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.93 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 200 E Highland Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.98, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

OC store

64464 W Us-60, McCord
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$--
$3.50
$2.93
card
card$2.98
$--
$3.50
$2.93

Murphy USA

1115 E Prospect Ave, Ponca City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.86
$3.16
$3.36
$2.98

Valero

200 E Highland Ave, Ponca City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$--
$2.99

Casey's

421 E Hartford Ave, Ponca City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$3.27
$2.99

Conoco

801 S 14Th St, Ponca City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$--
$3.20
$2.99

Conoco

2500 Lake Rd, Ponca City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.18
$--
$3.33
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City Daily

Ponca City, OK
57
Followers
126
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Ponca City Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

