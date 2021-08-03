Price check: Diesel prices around Ponca City

(PONCA CITY, OK) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.06 in the greater Ponca City area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ponca City area on Tuesday, found that OC store at 64464 W Us-60had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.93 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 200 E Highland Ave, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.98, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

OC store 64464 W Us-60, McCord

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.50 $ 2.93 card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.50 $ 2.93

Murphy USA 1115 E Prospect Ave, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.16 $ 3.36 $ 2.98

Valero 200 E Highland Ave, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Casey's 421 E Hartford Ave, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.27 $ 2.99

Conoco 801 S 14Th St, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.20 $ 2.99

Conoco 2500 Lake Rd, Ponca City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.18 $ -- $ 3.33 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.