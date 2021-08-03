Benton Harbor diesel prices: $0.73/gallon savings at Benton Harbor's cheapest station

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Savings of as much as $0.73 per gallon on diesel were available in the Benton Harbor area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Benton Harbor area went to CITGO at 2501 Niles Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.88, at Pilot at 1860 E Napier Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Benton Harbor area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

CITGO 2501 Niles Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 3.15

Marathon 2805 Niles Ave, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.15

Shell 223 Hilltop Rd, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.64 $ 4.19 $ 3.15

Shell 2600 Niles Rd, St Joseph

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.44 $ 3.99 $ 3.15

CITGO 3176 Niles Rd, Michigan

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.68 $ 3.15

Marathon 4108 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.29 $ 3.99 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.