Benton Harbor diesel prices: $0.73/gallon savings at Benton Harbor's cheapest station
(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Savings of as much as $0.73 per gallon on diesel were available in the Benton Harbor area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Benton Harbor area went to CITGO at 2501 Niles Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.15 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.88, at Pilot at 1860 E Napier Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Benton Harbor area was $3.26, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.38
$3.78
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.49
$3.79
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.64
$4.19
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.44
$3.99
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.08
$3.38
$3.68
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$3.29
$3.99
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
