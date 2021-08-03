Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Glasgow
(GLASGOW, KY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Glasgow, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Glasgow area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 200 Columbia Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 517 W Main, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.43
$2.98
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.44
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.10
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.11
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
