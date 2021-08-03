Cancel
Glasgow, KY

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Glasgow

Glasgow Daily
Glasgow Daily
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21yUE2_0bGLETew00

(GLASGOW, KY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Glasgow, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Glasgow area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 200 Columbia Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 517 W Main, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K

200 Columbia Ave, Glasgow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$2.98

FiveStar Food Mart

800 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.98

Five Star

802 East Main St, Glasgow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.43
$2.98

Speedway

601 Grandview Ave, Glasgow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.44
$3.09

BP

1620 S Green St, Glasgow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.10

Minit Mart

557 S L Rogers Blvd, Glasgow
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

