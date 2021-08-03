Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Glasgow

(GLASGOW, KY) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.21 if you’re buying diesel in Glasgow, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Glasgow area on Tuesday, found that Circle K at 200 Columbia Avehad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.98 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 517 W Main, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Circle K 200 Columbia Ave, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.98

FiveStar Food Mart 800 Happy Valley Rd, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.98

Five Star 802 East Main St, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.43 $ 2.98

Speedway 601 Grandview Ave, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.44 $ 3.09

BP 1620 S Green St, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10

Minit Mart 557 S L Rogers Blvd, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.