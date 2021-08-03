Diesel price update: Clarksburg's cheapest station

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Clarksburg, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Clarksburg area went to Exxon at 171 Barnetts Run Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.26 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.31, at Circle K at 1525 W Pike St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 171 Barnetts Run Rd, Bridgeport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.26

Sunoco Us-19, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ 3.49 $ 3.28

Sheetz 101 Stoneybrooke Rd, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Speedway 1612 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

BFS 90 Wilsonburg Rd, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Woodford Express 9851 Cost Ave, Stonewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.