Clarksburg, WV

Diesel price update: Clarksburg's cheapest station

Clarksburg News Alert
 3 days ago
(CLARKSBURG, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Clarksburg, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Clarksburg area went to Exxon at 171 Barnetts Run Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.26 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.31, at Circle K at 1525 W Pike St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon

171 Barnetts Run Rd, Bridgeport
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.26

Sunoco

Us-19, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.28

Sheetz

101 Stoneybrooke Rd, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.74
$3.29

Speedway

1612 Buckhannon Pike, Nutter Fort
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

BFS

90 Wilsonburg Rd, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29

Woodford Express

9851 Cost Ave, Stonewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clarksburg, WV
