Diesel price update: Clarksburg's cheapest station
(CLARKSBURG, WV) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.05 if you’re buying diesel in Clarksburg, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Clarksburg area went to Exxon at 171 Barnetts Run Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.26 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.31, at Circle K at 1525 W Pike St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.69
$3.26
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.24
$3.49
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.74
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.39
$3.69
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
