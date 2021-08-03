Thirsty truck? Here's Dayton's cheapest diesel

(DAYTON, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Dayton, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Dayton area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 607 W Us-90 had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1976 Us-90, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.86, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Mobil 607 W Us-90 , Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.75

Valero 502 N Cleveland St, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.83

Stripes 811 Us-90, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.83

Chevron 1500 N Cleveland St, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Conoco 403 E Us-90, Dayton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 2.89

Chevron 303 Fm-563, Liberty

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.