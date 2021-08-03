Thirsty truck? Here's Dayton's cheapest diesel
(DAYTON, TX) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.24 if you’re buying diesel in Dayton, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Dayton area on Tuesday, found that Mobil at 607 W Us-90 had the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.75 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Valero at 1976 Us-90, which listed a per-gallon price of $2.99
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.86, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$3.00
$3.25
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.99
$3.29
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.25
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0