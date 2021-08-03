Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Dodge City

(DODGE CITY, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Dodge City they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Dodge City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Love's Country Store at 400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Unbranded at 2524 E Wyatt Earp Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Country Store 400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.61 $ --

Casey's 700 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.61 $ 3.19

Love's Country Store 1108 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.61 $ 3.19

Dillons 1700 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.19

Murphy USA 1907 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ 3.19

Casey's 2201 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ -- $ 3.61 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.