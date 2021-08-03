Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodge City, KS

Diesel price update: Prices for every station in Dodge City

Posted by 
Dodge City Today
Dodge City Today
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0bGLEQ0l00

(DODGE CITY, KS) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.26 depending on where in Dodge City they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Dodge City area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Love's Country Store at 400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.45, listed at Unbranded at 2524 E Wyatt Earp Blvd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.29, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Love's Country Store

400 E Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$3.31
$3.61
$3.19
card
card$3.01
$--
$3.61
$--

Casey's

700 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$--
$3.61
$3.19

Love's Country Store

1108 W Wyatt Earp Blvd, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.01
$3.31
$3.61
$3.19
card
card$3.01
$--
$3.61
$3.19

Dillons

1700 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.14
$--
$3.19

Murphy USA

1907 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.91
$3.21
$3.51
$3.19

Casey's

2201 N 14Th Ave, Dodge City
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.01
$--
$3.61
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Dodge City Today

Dodge City Today

Dodge City, KS
28
Followers
129
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dodge City Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Traffic
City
Dodge City, KS
City
Gas, KS
Dodge City, KS
Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Love S Country Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can All Cars Use Premium Gas?

Age-old questions that have plagued scholars for generations: What’s the difference between regular and premium gas? Don’t all types of gasoline burn and drive pistons the same? Does premium gas help get a vehicle better fuel economy?. OK, it’s highly unlikely scholars have asked such questions, but you’d probably like...
CarsKWQC

AAA Motor Club: How accurate is the miles-to-empty gauge on your vehicle?

AURORA, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) - Think you will have enough gas once your fuel light goes on in your vehicle? AAA tested the accuracy of in-vehicle fuel systems that provide a miles-to-empty estimate. Overall, it says the systems tested were relatively accurate, but a closer examination showed the way you drive and other variables could result in a significant difference.
Gas PriceOutdoor Life

Diesel vs. Gas Engines: Which Is Best for Your Hunting Truck?

Diesel trucks have always been popular among hunters and anglers because they can tow heavier loads, they’re more efficient, and they typically last longer than gas engines. The two main drawbacks of a diesel are the price you pay at the pump (which is actually competitive with gas prices right now), and the weight of the engine. Diesel engines are bigger, thus heavier, and that’s not always a good thing for outdoorsmen and women, especially in wet fields or mud-sucked two-tracks. Diesels are also louder, so some hunters think they are more apt to spook game than a gas-powered truck.
Carstorquenews.com

Consumer Reports Analysts Find That Bicycles Can Significantly Affect Your Car’s Gas Mileage

Did you know that bicycle racks can lower your vehicle’s miles per gallon by as much as twenty-eight percent?! That’s nothing to scoff at for cycling enthusiasts who plan to take their favorite bikes with them during a summer road trip. Here’s what Consumer Reports analysts found on vehicle types and bike rack types that are the most and the least affected from aerodynamic drag while traveling with your bicycles attached to your car. Plus, a YouTube review on the best bike racks for SUVs and cars.
Traffickgns.tv

Constant truck U-turns cause traffic delays in Mines Road area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Traffic delays at the World Trade Bridge are not only causing headaches for the freight industry, but also drivers in the area. While the delays are usually attributed to a system failure or closures on the Mexican side of the bridge, there is another factor coming into play.
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

Cheapest EV: 2022 Nissan Leaf price cut $4,170, could cost less than $21,000

Nissan cut the price of the 2022 Leaf electric compact car by $4,170, the automaker announced this week. With an available $7,500 federal tax credit, the 2022 Nissan Leaf could be purchased for $20,875, including a $975 destination fee. That makes it one of the most affordable new cars on the market, and the most affordable electric vehicle.
Buying Carsgmauthority.com

Chevy Traverse Discount Reduces MSRP By $1,500 In August 2021

During August 2021, a Chevy Traverse discount offers $1,500 off the price of the crossover. Notably, the headlining offer applies to select 2021 Traverse models, and excludes the L trim level. Additionally, an interest-free financing offer is available to qualifying buyers, but may not be combined with the cash discount. This offer also gives buyers the option to make no monthly payments for the first 90 days from the purchase date.

Comments / 0

Community Policy