Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Big Spring's cheapest
(BIG SPRING, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Big Spring they fuel up.
The title of cheapest station in the Big Spring area went to Star Stop Food Mart at 400 S Gregg St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Alon at 3315 Fm-700, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.53
$3.99
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.49
$3.69
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.82
$3.07
$3.36
$2.96
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$3.60
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.42
$3.62
$3.35
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
