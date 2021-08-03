Diesel price update: Survey pinpoints Big Spring's cheapest

(BIG SPRING, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.60 depending on where in Big Spring they fuel up.

The title of cheapest station in the Big Spring area went to Star Stop Food Mart at 400 S Gregg St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.49, at Alon at 3315 Fm-700, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.23, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Star Stop Food Mart 400 S Gregg St, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.53 $ 3.99 $ 2.89

Chevron 311 S Gregg St, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 201-A W Marcy Dr, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ 3.07 $ 3.36 $ 2.96

Shell 2501 S Gregg St, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Alon 1701 E Marcy Dr, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ 3.60 $ 2.99

Sunoco 1101 Lamesa Hwy, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.35

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.