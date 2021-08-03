Diesel lookout: $0.06 savings at cheapest Bemidji station

(BEMIDJI, MN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.06 depending on where in Bemidji they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Bemidji area on Tuesday, found that ARCO at 405 Bemidji Ave Nhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.14 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Cenex at 515 Anne St Sw, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.2

The average price across the greater Bemidji area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

ARCO 405 Bemidji Ave N, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.34 $ 3.14

Cenex 320 3Rd St Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.16 $ 3.45 $ 3.14

BP 2211 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.14

Tesoro 2470 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.44 $ 3.14

Northdale Oil 2202 Division St W, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.39 $ 3.14

Pete's Place South 179 Convenience Ln Sw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.64 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.