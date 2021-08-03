Kingsville diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.38

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.38 depending on where in Kingsville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Murphy USA at 1127 E Gen Cavazos Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.23, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp.

The average price across the greater Kingsville area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA 1127 E Gen Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.23 $ 2.85

Shell 2700 South Us-77 Bypass, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ 2.87

Valero 3430 Us-77, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Love's Travel Stop 1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.18 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.23

Valero 1029 S Us-77 Bypass, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.