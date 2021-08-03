Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsville, TX

Kingsville diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.38

Posted by 
Kingsville Voice
Kingsville Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kvbQN_0bGLENbo00

(KINGSVILLE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.38 depending on where in Kingsville they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Murphy USA at 1127 E Gen Cavazos Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.23, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp.

The average price across the greater Kingsville area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Murphy USA

1127 E Gen Cavazos Blvd, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.23
$2.85

Shell

2700 South Us-77 Bypass, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.49
$2.87

Valero

3430 Us-77, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

Love's Travel Stop

1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.18
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.23

Valero

1029 S Us-77 Bypass, Kingsville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville Voice

Kingsville, TX
32
Followers
130
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Kingsville Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Kingsville, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Usa#Murphy Usa#Love S Travel Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
Traffictorquenews.com

Charging an Electric Vehicle In Public Can Cost Triple What Fueling Up A “Gas-Guzzler” Does

Public EV charging can be ridiculously expensive. Here is what we paid to add 34 miles to a new 2022 model year EV at an EVgo charger. Charging an electric vehicle in public can range in price from free to very expensive. When we recently charged a new 2022 Chevrolet Bolt at an EVgo DC fast charger (DCFC) in Bedford, NH, we discover the pricey end of the spectrum can be more than it would cost to fuel a "gas-guzzling" V8-powered muscle car.
CarsKWQC

AAA Motor Club: How accurate is the miles-to-empty gauge on your vehicle?

AURORA, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) - Think you will have enough gas once your fuel light goes on in your vehicle? AAA tested the accuracy of in-vehicle fuel systems that provide a miles-to-empty estimate. Overall, it says the systems tested were relatively accurate, but a closer examination showed the way you drive and other variables could result in a significant difference.
EconomyAutoblog

Average new car transaction prices set another record in June

Industry data compiled and parsed by KBB declared a record for average new car transaction prices in May at $41,263. That represented an Olympic high jump of $2,125, or 5.4%, over May 2020, and a bump of $493, or 1.2%, over April 2021. KBB ended up revising May's final figure up to $42,330, making the difference even larger. The number crunchers have released their conclusions for June, finding transaction prices rising again to $42,258. That's another record according to KBB's data, as well as being a 6.36% superhero leap over June 2020 and a 2.24% rise over May 2021. The only brand that didn't register a year-on-year transaction price increase in June was Tesla — the same happened in May — but that could be down to Tesla not reporting its Model S and Model X prices. The only segments to see price declines compared to June of last year were battery electric vehicles (-13.4%), high performance cars (-9.4%) and vans (-1.1%).
Trafficwmskamfm.com

AAA: The Faster You Drive, The More You Spend

Driving faster than the speed limit can be costly for motorists, according to new research from AAA. The latest testing shows that driving even five miles over the speed limit has a negative impact on fuel efficiency and increases driving costs. With gasoline prices at a seven-year high, the Automobile...
Agriculturewisfarmer.com

How to reduce hazards, increase safety around manure gas

Manure produces gases immediately after excretion. The microorganisms in manure break down the organic matter and produce gas emissions. These emissions are a natural part of the manure cycle. In many circumstances the manure gases are produced and dissipate into the atmosphere. However, there are circumstances where the manure gases...
IndustryFlorida Star

Study Suggests Stinkweed Could Make Cleaner Biojet Fuel

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Common farm weed could make a “greener” jet fuel with fewer production-related environmental impacts than other biofuels, a new study has found. The study was recently published in the journal ‘Applied Energy.’ Growing the weed, pennycress, often called stinkweed, as a crop requires less fertilizer and fewer pesticides than other plants that can be used to make renewable jet fuel, as per […]
Energy Industryvelillum.com

Introduction for Oil and Gas Engineering Model Development

CO2 emissions by the various industries is one of the main environment issues which have been recognised by many of the environmental agencies across the world. With the current technological growth, environmental policies and mitigation methods, the emission of CO2 will reach 45 gigatons by the 2035. It has been recently seen the aftereffects of rise in mean temperatures of earth due to increased emission of CO2 which affects earth and hence various strong measures should be taken to ensure that the global greenhouse gases concentration assignment help is stabilized at 450 ppm. To achieve this goal various technologies are required to be developed in which research and development of the CO2 capture technologies has to be prioritized. For the wide usage of this technology, it is necessary to ensure that the technology is cost effective as well as the efficiency of the technology is high.

Comments / 0

Community Policy