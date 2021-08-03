Kingsville diesel cost survey shows cheapest station saves $0.38
(KINGSVILLE, TX) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.38 depending on where in Kingsville they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Kingsville area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.85, at Murphy USA at 1127 E Gen Cavazos Blvd. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.23, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp.
The average price across the greater Kingsville area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.23
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.09
$3.49
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.18
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
