Survey of Marion diesel prices reveals $0.54 savings at cheapest station
(MARION, NC) You could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on diesel in Marion, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Marion area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sunoco at 1038 E Court St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.53, listed at Pilot at 3365 Sugar Hill Rd.
The average price across the greater Marion area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.95
$3.25
$3.65
$2.99
|card
card$3.05
$3.35
$3.75
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.35
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.91
$3.26
$3.51
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.39
$3.49
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$3.69
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
