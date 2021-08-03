Survey of Marion diesel prices reveals $0.54 savings at cheapest station

(MARION, NC) You could be saving up to $0.54 per gallon on diesel in Marion, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Marion area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.99, at Sunoco at 1038 E Court St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.53, listed at Pilot at 3365 Sugar Hill Rd.

The average price across the greater Marion area was $3.21, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Sunoco 1038 E Court St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.99 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.75 $ 3.09

Southern Star 6080 Us-221 S, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ -- $ 2.99

Ingles 603 W Henderson St, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Murphy Express 2757 Sugar Hill Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.26 $ 3.51 $ 3.07

K G's Quik Stop 865 Rutherford Rd, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Quality 3086 Us-221N, Marion

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.