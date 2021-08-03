Cancel
Norfolk, NE

Norfolk diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.29

Norfolk Journal
Norfolk Journal
 3 days ago
(NORFOLK, NE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.29 if you’re buying diesel in Norfolk, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Norfolk area went to Victory Road Discount Fuel at 3001 N Victory Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.9 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Love's Travel Stop at 1300 W Monroe Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Norfolk area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Victory Road Discount Fuel

3001 N Victory Rd, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.90

Casey's

1020 S 13 Th St, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09

Love's Travel Stop

1300 W Monroe Ave, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.80
$3.10
$2.99
$3.19
card
card$2.80
$--
$2.99
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Norfolk Journal

Norfolk Journal

Norfolk, NE
ABOUT

With Norfolk Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

