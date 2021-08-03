Norfolk diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.29
(NORFOLK, NE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.29 if you’re buying diesel in Norfolk, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Norfolk area went to Victory Road Discount Fuel at 3001 N Victory Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.9 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Love's Travel Stop at 1300 W Monroe Ave, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Norfolk area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.78
$--
$--
$2.90
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.80
$3.10
$2.99
$3.19
|card
card$2.80
$--
$2.99
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
