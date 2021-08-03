Norfolk diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.29

(NORFOLK, NE) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.29 if you’re buying diesel in Norfolk, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Norfolk area went to Victory Road Discount Fuel at 3001 N Victory Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.9 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Love's Travel Stop at 1300 W Monroe Ave, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Norfolk area was $3.06, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Victory Road Discount Fuel 3001 N Victory Rd, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ -- $ -- $ 2.90

Casey's 1020 S 13 Th St, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Love's Travel Stop 1300 W Monroe Ave, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.80 $ 3.10 $ 2.99 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.