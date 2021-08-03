Ada diesel prices: $0.12/gallon savings at Ada's cheapest station
(ADA, OK) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Ada, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Ada area went to Murphy USA at 1621 Lonnie Abbott Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Love's Country Store at 524 W Main St, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.35
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$3.49
$--
$2.92
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$2.99
|card
card$2.98
$--
$3.58
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$2.99
|card
card$2.98
$--
$3.58
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.49
$3.79
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
