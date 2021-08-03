Cancel
Ada, OK

Ada diesel prices: $0.12/gallon savings at Ada's cheapest station

Ada Voice
Ada Voice
 3 days ago
(ADA, OK) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Ada, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ada area went to Murphy USA at 1621 Lonnie Abbott Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Love's Country Store at 524 W Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA

1621 Lonnie Abbott Blvd, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.87

Ada Travel Stop

145 Cr-35, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.35
$--
$2.92

Phillips 66

1500 N Country Club Rd, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$3.49
$--
$2.92

Love's Country Store

524 W Main St, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$2.99
card
card$2.98
$--
$3.58
$--

Love's Country Store

300 N Mississippi Ave, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.98
$3.28
$3.58
$2.99
card
card$2.98
$--
$3.58
$--

Phillips 66

3001 Arlington St, Ada
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.49
$3.79
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Ada Voice

Ada Voice

Ada, OK
ABOUT

With Ada Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

