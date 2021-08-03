Ada diesel prices: $0.12/gallon savings at Ada's cheapest station

(ADA, OK) You could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on diesel in Ada, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ada area went to Murphy USA at 1621 Lonnie Abbott Blvd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.87 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $2.99, at Love's Country Store at 524 W Main St, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.95, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Murphy USA 1621 Lonnie Abbott Blvd, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Ada Travel Stop 145 Cr-35, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.35 $ -- $ 2.92

Phillips 66 1500 N Country Club Rd, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ 3.49 $ -- $ 2.92

Love's Country Store 524 W Main St, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.58 $ --

Love's Country Store 300 N Mississippi Ave, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ 3.58 $ --

Phillips 66 3001 Arlington St, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.