Local price review shows diesel prices around Watertown

(WATERTOWN, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Watertown area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Watertown area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 423 S Church Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 104 N Church St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09

The average price across the greater Watertown area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 423 S Church St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.34 $ 3.75 $ 2.94

BP 330 Summit Ave, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 2.99

Speedway 104 N Church St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 900 W Main St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 1184 N 4Th St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Kwik Trip 1731 S Church St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.