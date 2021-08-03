Local price review shows diesel prices around Watertown
(WATERTOWN, WI) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.15 in the greater Watertown area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Watertown area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 423 S Church Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.94 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Speedway at 104 N Church St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.09
The average price across the greater Watertown area was $3.05, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.34
$3.75
$2.94
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$3.69
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
