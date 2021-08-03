Local price review shows diesel prices around Hobart
(HOBART, IN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.55 depending on where in Hobart they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Hobart area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Luke at 500 E 37Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.74, listed at Sunoco at 22 Eb I-90 Service Plaza.
The average price across the greater Hobart area was $3.40, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.16
$--
$3.76
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.15
$3.45
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.17
$3.47
$3.77
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.48
$3.73
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.69
$3.99
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
