Local price review shows diesel prices around Hobart

(HOBART, IN) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.55 depending on where in Hobart they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Hobart area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.19, at Luke at 500 E 37Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.74, listed at Sunoco at 22 Eb I-90 Service Plaza.

The average price across the greater Hobart area was $3.40, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Luke 500 E 37Th St, Hobart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Luke 9502 East Ridge Rd, Hobart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.16 $ -- $ 3.76 $ 3.19

Luke 3211 W 37Th Ave, Hobart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ -- $ 3.19

Marathon 3901 W 37Th Ave, Hobart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.77 $ 3.19

Speedway 811 W 37Th Ave, Hobart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.48 $ 3.73 $ 3.25

Family Express 4717 W 61St Ave, Hobart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.99 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.