Diesel: Lewiston's cheapest, according to survey

(LEWISTON, ID) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.16 depending on where in Lewiston they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lewiston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.33, at Costco at 301 5Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Conoco at 17372 Nez Perce Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.43, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco 301 5Th St, Clarkston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.42 $ -- $ 3.79 $ 3.33

Maverik 404 Thain Road, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.44 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ 3.35

Neighbor's A1 Market 1310 Grelle Ave, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.35

Coleman 212 18Th St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 4.07 $ 3.40

Neighborhood Market 505 Bryden Ave, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ -- $ 3.40

nomnom 1425 Main St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.41 $ 3.51 $ -- $ 3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.