Lewiston, ID

Diesel: Lewiston's cheapest, according to survey

Lewiston Updates
Lewiston Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f5esg_0bGLEEfH00

(LEWISTON, ID) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.16 depending on where in Lewiston they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Lewiston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.33, at Costco at 301 5Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Conoco at 17372 Nez Perce Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.43, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Costco

301 5Th St, Clarkston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.42
$--
$3.79
$3.33

Maverik

404 Thain Road, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.44
$3.64
$3.84
$3.35

Neighbor's A1 Market

1310 Grelle Ave, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.35

Coleman

212 18Th St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$4.07
$3.40

Neighborhood Market

505 Bryden Ave, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.40

nomnom

1425 Main St, Lewiston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.41
$3.51
$--
$3.44

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Lewiston Updates

Lewiston Updates

Lewiston, ID
