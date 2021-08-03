Diesel: Lewiston's cheapest, according to survey
(LEWISTON, ID) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.16 depending on where in Lewiston they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Lewiston area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.33, at Costco at 301 5Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.49, listed at Conoco at 17372 Nez Perce Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.43, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.42
$--
$3.79
$3.33
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$3.64
$3.84
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$4.07
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$--
$3.40
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.41
$3.51
$--
$3.44
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
