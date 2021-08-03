Cancel
Culpeper, VA

Local price review shows diesel prices around Culpeper

Posted by 
Culpeper Times
Culpeper Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10bE2S_0bGLEDmY00

(CULPEPER, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Culpeper, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Culpeper area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 16176 Bennett Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 591 Madison Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell

16176 Bennett Rd, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$2.99

Exxon

16390 Brandy Rd, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99

7-Eleven

520 James Madison Hwy, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.03

Exxon

11113 James Monroe Hwy, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.03

Shell

1314 Orange Rd, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09

Murphy USA

16100 Ira Hoffman Ln, Culpeper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.50
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

