Local price review shows diesel prices around Culpeper
(CULPEPER, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Culpeper, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Culpeper area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 16176 Bennett Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 591 Madison Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.06
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.39
$3.79
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.39
$3.79
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.50
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0