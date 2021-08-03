Local price review shows diesel prices around Culpeper

(CULPEPER, VA) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.20 if you’re buying diesel in Culpeper, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Culpeper area on Tuesday, found that Shell at 16176 Bennett Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $2.99 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Exxon at 591 Madison Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.19

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.06, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Shell 16176 Bennett Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 16390 Brandy Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

7-Eleven 520 James Madison Hwy, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.03

Exxon 11113 James Monroe Hwy, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.03

Shell 1314 Orange Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

Murphy USA 16100 Ira Hoffman Ln, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.50 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.