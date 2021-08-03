Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Moss Point, MS

Moss Point diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.52

Posted by 
Moss Point News Alert
Moss Point News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TK0Sl_0bGLECtp00

(MOSS POINT, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Moss Point area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Moss Point area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.67, at Walmart at 4235 Denny Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pilot at 6705 Ms-63.

The average price across the greater Moss Point area was $2.84, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart

4235 Denny Ave, Pascagoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.67

Murphy Express

3303 Denny Ave, Pascagoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$2.79
$2.99
$2.67

Dodge's Store

824 Us-90, Gautier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.61
$2.91
$3.31
$2.67
card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.33
$2.72

Marathon

819 Us-90, Gautier
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.63
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.35
$2.70

Exxon

4900 Chicot St , Pascagoula
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.75

Marathon

6318 Ms-613, Moss Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point News Alert

Moss Point, MS
55
Followers
120
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Moss Point News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Moss Point, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can All Cars Use Premium Gas?

Age-old questions that have plagued scholars for generations: What’s the difference between regular and premium gas? Don’t all types of gasoline burn and drive pistons the same? Does premium gas help get a vehicle better fuel economy?. OK, it’s highly unlikely scholars have asked such questions, but you’d probably like...
CarsPosted by
InsideHook

Our Irrational Love of Gas Cars Is Going to Bite Us in the Ass

We as a species need to stop burning fossil fuels as quickly as possible. Heat domes in the Pacific Northwest, historic floods in Germany, wildfires and drought in Napa Valley — these extreme weather events can all be linked to climate change from human-caused carbon emissions. Part of cutting emissions means phasing out the millions of ancient, dirty, dated gas cars rumbling around the planet and swapping them for cleaner, more efficient modes of transport, from EVs and hydrogen vehicles to biking and public transit.
CarsKWQC

AAA Motor Club: How accurate is the miles-to-empty gauge on your vehicle?

AURORA, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) - Think you will have enough gas once your fuel light goes on in your vehicle? AAA tested the accuracy of in-vehicle fuel systems that provide a miles-to-empty estimate. Overall, it says the systems tested were relatively accurate, but a closer examination showed the way you drive and other variables could result in a significant difference.
Gas PriceOutdoor Life

Diesel vs. Gas Engines: Which Is Best for Your Hunting Truck?

Diesel trucks have always been popular among hunters and anglers because they can tow heavier loads, they’re more efficient, and they typically last longer than gas engines. The two main drawbacks of a diesel are the price you pay at the pump (which is actually competitive with gas prices right now), and the weight of the engine. Diesel engines are bigger, thus heavier, and that’s not always a good thing for outdoorsmen and women, especially in wet fields or mud-sucked two-tracks. Diesels are also louder, so some hunters think they are more apt to spook game than a gas-powered truck.
Buying CarsErie Times-News

It's harder to buy a vehicle for under $10,000 as prices of new and used cars jump

Cheap used cars are vanishing. With new-car production constrained by pandemic-related parts shortages and with used-car prices soaring,more Americans are hunting everywhere for inexpensive rides. As a result, the number of vehicles available for less than $10,000 is dwindling. “I don’t know where you go for cheap transportation if you’re...
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.86

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on diesel in Walnut Creek, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Walnut Creek area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2400 Monument Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.75.
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield diesel price check shows where to save $0.52 per gallon

(FAIRFIELD, CT) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Fairfield area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Fairfield area on Tuesday, found that Star Fuels at 350 Jennings Rdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.07 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 145 Lordship Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.59.

Comments / 0

Community Policy