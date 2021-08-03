Moss Point diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.52
(MOSS POINT, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Moss Point area, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Moss Point area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.67, at Walmart at 4235 Denny Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pilot at 6705 Ms-63.
The average price across the greater Moss Point area was $2.84, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.79
$2.99
$2.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.61
$2.91
$3.31
$2.67
|card
card$2.63
$2.93
$3.33
$2.72
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.63
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.65
$2.95
$3.35
$2.70
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.75
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.81
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0