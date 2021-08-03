Moss Point diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.52

(MOSS POINT, MS) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.52 in the greater Moss Point area, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Moss Point area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.67, at Walmart at 4235 Denny Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pilot at 6705 Ms-63.

The average price across the greater Moss Point area was $2.84, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Walmart 4235 Denny Ave, Pascagoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.67

Murphy Express 3303 Denny Ave, Pascagoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 2.67

Dodge's Store 824 Us-90, Gautier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.61 $ 2.91 $ 3.31 $ 2.67 card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ 2.72

Marathon 819 Us-90, Gautier

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.35 $ 2.70

Exxon 4900 Chicot St , Pascagoula

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.75

Marathon 6318 Ms-613, Moss Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ 2.81

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.