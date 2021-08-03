California Water Board to vote on emergency curtailment order Tuesday

The California Water Board will vote Tuesday on an order which would cut thousands of Central Valley farmers from using the river and stream water to irrigate their crops.

On July 23, the board released a draft emergency curtailment order for the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta watershed because of an extreme water shortage.

If approved, the order will go into effect in the next several weeks.

Many who rely on the State Water Project or the federal Central Valley project are already dealing with significantly reduced allocations.

The vote is expected to take place sometime Tuesday afternoon.

California's drought keeps getting worse, including in the Central Valley, where the entire area is now facing exceptional drought conditions.