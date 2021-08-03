Cancel
Marshalltown, IA

Survey of Marshalltown diesel prices reveals $0.00 savings at cheapest station

Marshalltown Updates
 3 days ago
(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.00 in the greater Marshalltown area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Marshalltown area went to Casey's at 111 N 3Rd Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $3.09 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Casey's at 111 N 3Rd Ave, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.09, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Casey's

111 N 3Rd Ave, Marshalltown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.09

Kwik Star

810 S 3Rd Ave, Marshalltown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

1402 S 12 Th Ave, Marshalltown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Kwik Star

2500 S Center St, Marshalltown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.34
$--
$3.09

Casey's

108 Iowa Ave W, Marshalltown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$3.74
$3.09

BP

1701 Iowa Ave E, Marshalltown
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Marshalltown, IA
