Corsicana, TX

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Corsicana

Posted by 
Corsicana Updates
Corsicana Updates
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mH67E_0bGLE9Kt00

(CORSICANA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.61 per gallon on diesel were available in the Corsicana area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Corsicana area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Valero at 1921 N 45Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.5, listed at Shell at 2809 N Beaton St.

The average price across the greater Corsicana area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero

1921 N 45Th St, Corsicana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89

H-E-B

201 S 15Th St, Corsicana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.28
$2.95

Valero

601 N Beaton St, Corsicana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99

Brookshire's

800 N Main St, Corsicana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.90
$--
$2.99

Exxon

200 W 7Th Ave, Corsicana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$2.90
$2.95
$2.99

Chevron

941 W 7Th Ave, Corsicana
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$2.90
$3.69
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Corsicana Updates

Corsicana Updates

Corsicana, TX
