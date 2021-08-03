Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Corsicana

(CORSICANA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.61 per gallon on diesel were available in the Corsicana area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Corsicana area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Valero at 1921 N 45Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.5, listed at Shell at 2809 N Beaton St.

The average price across the greater Corsicana area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 1921 N 45Th St, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

H-E-B 201 S 15Th St, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 2.99 $ 3.28 $ 2.95

Valero 601 N Beaton St, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Brookshire's 800 N Main St, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.90 $ -- $ 2.99

Exxon 200 W 7Th Ave, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 2.90 $ 2.95 $ 2.99

Chevron 941 W 7Th Ave, Corsicana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.90 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.