Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Corsicana
(CORSICANA, TX) Savings of as much as $0.61 per gallon on diesel were available in the Corsicana area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Corsicana area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.89, at Valero at 1921 N 45Th St. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.5, listed at Shell at 2809 N Beaton St.
The average price across the greater Corsicana area was $3.02, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$2.99
$3.28
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.90
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$2.90
$2.95
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.90
$3.69
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
