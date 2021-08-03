Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Ukiah
(UKIAH, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.79 depending on where in Ukiah they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Ukiah area on Tuesday, found that Quik Stop at 1105 Airport Park Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1460 N Lovers Ln, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.98
The average price across the greater Ukiah area was $4.51, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.04
$4.24
$4.39
$4.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.45
|card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$4.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.45
|card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$4.55
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0