Ukiah, CA

Survey pinpoints diesel prices around Ukiah

Ukiah Bulletin
 3 days ago
(UKIAH, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.79 depending on where in Ukiah they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ukiah area on Tuesday, found that Quik Stop at 1105 Airport Park Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Chevron at 1460 N Lovers Ln, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.98

The average price across the greater Ukiah area was $4.51, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Quik Stop

1105 Airport Park Blvd, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.04
$4.24
$4.39
$4.19

Speedway

585 E Perkins St, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.39

Speedway

1105 S State St, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.39

Speedway

1301 N State St, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.19
$4.39
$4.49
$4.39

Chevron

605 E Perkins St, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.45
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$4.55

Chevron

1099 S State St, Ukiah
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$4.35
$4.55
$4.65
$4.45
card
card$4.45
$4.65
$4.75
$4.55

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

