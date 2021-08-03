Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Livingston

(LIVINGSTON, TX) Savings of as much as $0.24 per gallon on diesel were available in the Livingston area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Livingston area went to Valero at 313 S Houston Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Valero at 1155 E Church St #100, the survey found:

The average price across the greater Livingston area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Valero 313 S Houston Rd, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.85

H-E-B 1509 W Church St, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.93 $ 3.22 $ 2.85

Murphy USA 1616 W Church St, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ -- $ 2.89

Mobil 1605 W Church St, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Sunoco 2301 Us-190 W, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 4727 Us-59 S, Livingston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.