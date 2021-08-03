Diesel lookout: The cheapest fill-up in Livingston
(LIVINGSTON, TX) Savings of as much as $0.24 per gallon on diesel were available in the Livingston area, depending on which station drivers choose, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Livingston area went to Valero at 313 S Houston Rd, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.85 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.09, at Valero at 1155 E Church St #100, the survey found:
The average price across the greater Livingston area was $2.93, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.99
$3.29
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$2.93
$3.22
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.89
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
