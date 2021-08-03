Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jasper, AL

Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Jasper stations charging $0.37 extra

Posted by 
Jasper News Alert
Jasper News Alert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CfAHo_0bGLE6gi00

(JASPER, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.37 if you’re buying diesel in Jasper, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jasper area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at RaceWay at 4001 Us-78. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 83 Carl Cannon Blvd.

The average price across the greater Jasper area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

RaceWay

4001 Us-78, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.97

Texaco

3600 Us-78 E, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99

Chevron

209 Us-78 W, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.15

Chevron

Al-269, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.35
$3.65
$3.15

Love's Travel Stop

83 Carl Cannon Blvd, Jasper
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$3.34
card
card$2.75
$--
$3.35
$3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Jasper News Alert

Jasper News Alert

Jasper, AL
110
Followers
126
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Jasper News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
Local
Alabama Traffic
City
Jasper, AL
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Raceway#Love S Travel Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Carsinsideevs.com

Car And Driver Not Happy With Cost Of Tesla Model 3 Maintenance

While some are reporting that moving to a Tesla Model 3 from a gas car has brought them savings, particularly on maintenance, it seems not everybody is on board. Car and Driver (C&D) has been running a long term Model 3 for over 30,000 miles now and its most recent update, the publication specifically points out "actual savings in service costs is turning out to be quite minimal."
Amazonelectrek.co

Mow Joe’s $80 16-in. electric mower uses no gas or oil to tackle yard chores, more in New Green Deals

If you’re tired of buying gas or charging batteries to mow your yard, then we have the deal for you. Mow Joe’s 16-inch 12A electric mower allows you to easily handle small to medium yards thanks to its plug-in design, removing gas, oil, and even batteries from your yard care routine at just $80. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

The Tesla Supercharger Network Will Charge Drivers Extra for Slow Charging Non-Tesla EVs

Tesla made the news last week when Elon Musk announced casually on Twitter that the Tesla Supercharger network would be opening up. This meant that non-Tesla vehicles could access the vast Supercharger network, which has an exponentially higher amount of chargers than any other network. But the company still doesn’t want people lingering at Tesla Supercharger stations, so don’t expect a leisurely charging experience.
Bicycleselectrek.co

Ride the Gotrax G4 electric scooter around town at $540, more in New Green Deals

If you’re still riding a self-powered bike or scooter, it’s time to upgrade. The Gotrax G4 Electric Scooter uses its built-in battery and 350W motor to propel you up to 20 MPH for as far as 25 miles on a single charge, which is plenty of range to let you travel around town or the neighborhood before plugging back in. Plus, you’ll find discounts on electric lawn mowers and much more below, as well. We also have a wide selection of Tesla, Greenworks, and other e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

We Have Bad News For Owners Of Old Electric Cars

EV drivers probably know this, but if you haven't checked one out yet, there are three types of charging ports. Tesla has its own proprietary system, though we did learn recently that it was going to open up its charging network to other makes and models using an adapter. The first EVs used a setup called CHAdeMO and most newer cars use the SAE's Combined Charging System, or CCS.
Carsmarketplace.org

When it comes to electric car charging, it’s all about location, location, location

Yesterday, we talked about how the growing market for electric vehicles is affecting the supply chain for batteries. Today, how about where to charge all those batteries?. I have an electric car, and a lot more people will by 2025. Global sales will triple by 2025, according to estimates by IHS Markit. But it’s not just about the number of cars, it’s also about the number of chargers. Let me tell you, it can be a little tricky to keep it powered up all the time.
Home & GardenWPTV

Shortage causing some air conditioning repairs to take months

The COVID-19 pandemic is affecting more than just the public's health, it's having a major impact on the availability of household appliances and parts to fix them. For the third time this year, air conditioning manufacturer prices are going up according to Temperature Control Solutions Inc. Reasons range from the...
CarsPosted by
WestfairOnline

Stop & Shop to install electric vehicle chargers at stores

Stop & Shop said it will begin installing Volta Industries’ electric vehicle charging stations at its stores across the Northeast. The supermarket chain has installed five stations in four of the five states it serves, including a Connecticut unit in Willimantic, and plans to have 50 additional stations in place by the end of the year.
Energy Industry983thecoast.com

Unit 1 Of Cook Plant Removed From Service For Repairs

Unit 1 of the Cook nuclear power plant in Bridgman has been taken offline for repairs. Indiana Michigan Power has released the following:. Indiana Michigan Power’s Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 1 was safely taken offline by operators at 3:40 a.m. Wednesday, July 28, in order to repair a valve on one of the unit’s circulating water pumps. Unit 2 remains safely at 100 percent power and there are no impacts to safety or customer electric service.
Public HealthDodge City Daily Globe

Got a car lease? Your vehicle could be worth thousands of dollars more than expected because of COVID-19

Sean Larson decided he didn’t need his 2019 Subaru Crosstrek anymore, but he had 16 months left on his lease, so the Seattle resident thought he was stuck. Many people with leases, such as Larson, are cashing in or turning in their cars early with no penalty. That's because their vehicles are suddenly worth a lot more than carmakers and dealers expected when they had customers sign up for leases in 2018 or 2019.
Buying CarsAutoGuide.com

5 Best Extended Warranty Companies for Used Cars

Buying a used car? In this review, we take a closer look at the best extended warranty companies for used cars to help you decide what kind of coverage is right for you. We’ve reviewed plans, pricing, customer reviews, and more to determine the best extended auto warranty providers of 2021. Let’s find out what kind of coverage these providers offer for pre-owned vehicles.
TrafficPosted by
WBEC AM

Driving on Fumes is Not Just Dangerous. It’s Bad for your Car!

Do you live for the “E”? Fans of the television show ‘Seinfeld’ might recall the episode in which Kramer takes a car for a test drive with the salesman in the passenger seat and decides he wants to push the car as far as it will go without putting gas in the tank. Hilarity ensues of course.
ElectronicsPosted by
Popular Science

Best electric lawn mower: Give up the gas for one of these powerful trimmers

The best electric lawn mowers are much more than just hair clippers with an attitude. Today’s electric mowers are energy-efficient and cost-effective lawn tools perfect for keeping the yard trim and proper. From corded mowers that are always ready to chop to mowers with quick-charging, long-lasting batteries, get all the power of a gas mower with none of the hassles. These mowers are easy to operate and nearly maintenance-free. Small and mid-sized lawns can be quickly tamed and managed with an Earth-friendly mower. Cheaper than some gas-powered mowers and more agile than riding mowers, the best electric mower makes yard maintenance less frustrating. Harness the power of electricity with one of these dependable lawn mowers designed for efficiency.

Comments / 0

Community Policy