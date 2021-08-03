Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Jasper stations charging $0.37 extra

(JASPER, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.37 if you’re buying diesel in Jasper, according to a recent price survey.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Jasper area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at RaceWay at 4001 Us-78. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 83 Carl Cannon Blvd.

The average price across the greater Jasper area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

RaceWay 4001 Us-78, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ 2.97

Texaco 3600 Us-78 E, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Chevron 209 Us-78 W, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Chevron Al-269, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.15

Love's Travel Stop 83 Carl Cannon Blvd, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.34 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.35 $ 3.34

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.