Diesel lookout: Survey shows some Jasper stations charging $0.37 extra
(JASPER, AL) Your choice of gas station could be costing you as much as $0.37 if you’re buying diesel in Jasper, according to a recent price survey.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Jasper area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at RaceWay at 4001 Us-78. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.34, listed at Love's Travel Stop at 83 Carl Cannon Blvd.
The average price across the greater Jasper area was $3.16, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.94
$3.19
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.09
$3.39
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.35
$3.65
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.76
$3.06
$3.36
$3.34
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.35
$3.34
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
