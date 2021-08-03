Price check: Diesel prices around Carlsbad
(CARLSBAD, NM) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Carlsbad, according to a recent price survey.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Carlsbad area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 106 W Greene Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3202 S Canal St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55
The average price across the greater Carlsbad area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$3.23
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
