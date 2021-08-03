Cancel
Carlsbad, NM

Price check: Diesel prices around Carlsbad

Carlsbad Dispatch
 3 days ago
(CARLSBAD, NM) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Carlsbad, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Carlsbad area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 106 W Greene Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3202 S Canal St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55

The average price across the greater Carlsbad area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon

106 W Greene St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.19
$3.49
$3.19

Exxon

1201 W Pierce St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$3.19

Murphy Express

2301 S Canal St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$2.97
$3.27
$3.23

Alon

824 W Mermod St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.25

Alon

920 W Mermod St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.25

Shell

821 N Canal St, Carlsbad
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Carlsbad Dispatch

Carlsbad, NM
ABOUT

With Carlsbad Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

