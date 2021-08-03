Price check: Diesel prices around Carlsbad

(CARLSBAD, NM) You could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on diesel in Carlsbad, according to a recent price survey.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Carlsbad area on Tuesday, found that Exxon at 106 W Greene Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.19 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Pilot at 3202 S Canal St, which listed a per-gallon price of $3.55

The average price across the greater Carlsbad area was $3.28, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Exxon 106 W Greene St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

Exxon 1201 W Pierce St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 3.19

Murphy Express 2301 S Canal St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.23

Alon 824 W Mermod St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.25

Alon 920 W Mermod St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.25

Shell 821 N Canal St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.