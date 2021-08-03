Cancel
Mcminnville, TN

Survey of Mcminnville diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.24

Posted by 
Mcminnville Bulletin
Mcminnville Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dfO7Q_0bGLE4vG00

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.24 in the greater Mcminnville area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mcminnville area went to Kroger at 1410 Sparta St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 710 N Chancery, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kroger

1410 Sparta St, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$2.95

Korner Market

256 Mullican St, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Co-Op

1839 South Chancery St, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.05

Mystik

1002 Old Smithville Rd, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.88
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09

Beersheba Market

727 Beersheba Hwy, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09

BP

25 Todd Rd, McMinnville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Mcminnville Bulletin

Mcminnville Bulletin

Mcminnville, TN
40
Followers
109
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mcminnville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcminnville, TN
Local
Tennessee Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Kroger#Shell#N Chancery
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Prices Down Slightly

The U.S. average diesel fuel price decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 26, 92 cents higher than a year ago. The Midwest price decreased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon, and the Gulf Coast and East Coast prices each decreased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.08 per gallon and $3.31 per gallon, respectively. The Rocky Mountain price increased more than 1 cent to $3.65 per gallon, and the West Coast price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.93 per gallon.
TrafficWTAJ

Average US gas price rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks to $3.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further. The price at the pump...
TrafficFOXBusiness

Rising gas prices may stabilize 'soon,' expert says

Prices at the pump appear to be on the rise again. However, some relief – although not much – may just be right around the corner. To date, gasoline demand has "likely" peaked as the price of oil continues to drop as global oil producers compromise on production levels, according to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.
TrafficNewsweek

What Impact Does the COVID Delta Variant Have on Gas Prices?

The nation's average gas price has fallen slightly after reaching high for 2021, according to data released on Monday. Both industry monitor GasBuddy and the American Automobile Association (AAA) attributed the decrease in price partly to the increase in COVID-19 cases due to the Delta variant. Last week, the nation's...
TrafficFOXBusiness

Gas prices hits record $3.15 a gallon amid oil price surge

Americans are paying an average of $3.15 per gallon for gas — the most in seven years — as the economy reopens and people hit the road in droves. At $3.147 a gallon, the average national price of regular unleaded gasoline is now nearly $1 higher than where it was this time last year, according to data from the American Automobile Association.
Virginia Statewsvaonline.com

Virginia gas prices steady

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WSVA) – A downturn in gas prices was short-lived according to the folks who keep a keen eye on the situation. GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis Patrick De Haan says continued strong gasoline demand in the U.S. has pushed oil prices back up after a brief lull. Here...
Trafficksro.com

Gas Prices Still Rising Across The Nation

Gas prices are a half-cent higher this morning. The Triple-A survey shows the national average price for regular is three dollars and 16-point-six cents a gallon. That’s the highest in more than a week and nearly six cents higher than a month ago. The most expensive gas in the country took a big jump as the statewide average in California is four-34-point-six cents a gallon. That’s more than a cent and-a-half higher than yesterday.
TrafficOrange Leader

See where gas prices are headed after U.S. gasoline demand hits new high

Average gas prices in most states finally drifted lower in the last week with oil prices struggling under the weight of a rise in new COVID cases thanks to the Delta variant and OPEC’s increase in oil production. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, consumers aren’t yet...
Trafficalbuquerqueexpress.com

Steep fuel prices announced for next week

The petrol price will increase by 91 cents per litre (c/l) in August, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) said. The DMRE on Saturday issued a statement indicating steep fuel hikes next month - among the main drivers include an increase in the Brent crude oil price from $73 per barrel to $74 per barrel, as well as an increase in international petroleum product prices, depreciation of the rand exchange rate and the implementation of a slate levy.
TrafficWSET

Summer driving, tight supply gasses fuel prices at the pump

The economic recovery is pumping up gas prices. Drivers are facing pricier fill-ups as more people hit the road for work, travel and other activities that the virus pandemic halted. Higher demand for gasoline is running up against lagging supply as the energy industry slowly ramps up after more than a year of production and staff cuts.
Trafficagfax.com

Fuel Report: Diesel, Gas Over 90 Cents Higher Than Last Year

The U.S. average diesel fuel price increased nearly 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.34 per gallon on July 19, 91 cents higher than a year ago. The Rocky Mountain price increased 4 cents to $3.63 per gallon, the West Coast price increased more than 2 cents to $3.93 per gallon, and the Midwest price increased less than 1 cent, remaining virtually unchanged at $3.26 per gallon. The East Coast and Gulf Coast prices were unchanged, remaining at $3.31 per gallon and $3.08 per gallon, respectively.
Trafficfoxnebraska.com

Gas prices lower from last week but still remain high

If your car needs to be gassed up, now might be the time to do it. The national average for a gallon of gas has fallen, but it still remains high. On average, a gallon of gas costs three dollars and 15 cents. This is down one cent from last...
Traffic1380kcim.com

Fuel Prices Remain Steady Across The Board For The Past Week

Fuel prices across the board remained relatively steady over the past week with the only increase seen in natural gas. According to AAA Iowa, as of Wednesday the average price of unleaded gasoline across the state remained at $3 per gallon. This is $.94 higher than last year and $.16 lower than the national average. Retail diesel prices were also unchanged at $3.12, $.90 higher than a year ago and $.15 lower than the national average. Wholesale ethanol remains at $2.32 per gallon. Natural gas prices had seen sizeable increases over the past several weeks, but only rose $.03 at the Henry Hub over the course of the past week and currently sits at $3.97 per MMbtu.
Trafficeasttexasradio.com

Gas Prices Continue To Rise

Triple-A Texas reports gasoline prices have gone up again this week. The average cost statewide is now $2.85 a gallon for regular. Spokesman Daniel Armbruster says prices are up about three cents from last week. The bad news, Triple-A expects gasoline prices to increase another 10-to-20 cents a gallon before the end of the year.
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
GlobeSt.com

It's Not Just Lumber. OSB Prices Have Jumped More than 500%

While lumber cost increases have gained a lot of attention over the past year as they quadrupled between April 2020 and May 2021, it isn’t the only building material to experience meteoric price increases recently. As lumber costs are declining, the price of oriented strand board (OSB) has increased 510%...
Trafficusf.edu

Gas Prices Dip Below $3 As Demand Holds Steady

Average Florida gasoline prices are back below $3 a gallon but are still up 91 cents from a year ago. The average cost for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.97, down four cents over the past two weeks, the AAA auto club said Monday. The numbers also show...

