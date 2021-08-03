Survey of Mcminnville diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.24
(MCMINNVILLE, TN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.24 in the greater Mcminnville area, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Mcminnville area went to Kroger at 1410 Sparta St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 710 N Chancery, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.14
$3.44
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.19
$3.59
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.88
$3.19
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.49
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
