Survey of Mcminnville diesel prices shows cheapest station saves $0.24

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.24 in the greater Mcminnville area, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Mcminnville area went to Kroger at 1410 Sparta St, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.95 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.19, at Shell at 710 N Chancery, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.11, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Kroger 1410 Sparta St, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.44 $ 2.95

Korner Market 256 Mullican St, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Co-Op 1839 South Chancery St, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.05

Mystik 1002 Old Smithville Rd, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Beersheba Market 727 Beersheba Hwy, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

BP 25 Todd Rd, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.