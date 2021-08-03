Cancel
Chatsworth, GA

Thirsty truck? Here's Chatsworth's cheapest diesel

Posted by 
Chatsworth News Beat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05hfCq_0bGLE32X00

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Chatsworth they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Chatsworth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Mapco at 1194 Us-76. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pure at 2035 Smyrna Church Rd.

The average price across the greater Chatsworth area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mapco

1194 Us-76, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.97

Circle K

102 E Fort St, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.39
$3.69
$2.99

Delta Express

1029 Us-411 S, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99

Mapco

630 S 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99

Victory

1217 N 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09

Chevron

3080 Ga-52A, Chatsworth
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Chatsworth News Beat

Chatsworth News Beat

Chatsworth, GA
ABOUT

With Chatsworth News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

