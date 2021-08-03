Thirsty truck? Here's Chatsworth's cheapest diesel

(CHATSWORTH, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Chatsworth they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Chatsworth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Mapco at 1194 Us-76. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pure at 2035 Smyrna Church Rd.

The average price across the greater Chatsworth area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Mapco 1194 Us-76, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.97

Circle K 102 E Fort St, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 2.99

Delta Express 1029 Us-411 S, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Mapco 630 S 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.99

Victory 1217 N 3Rd Ave, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Chevron 3080 Ga-52A, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.