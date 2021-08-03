Thirsty truck? Here's Chatsworth's cheapest diesel
(CHATSWORTH, GA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.22 depending on where in Chatsworth they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Chatsworth area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $2.97, at Mapco at 1194 Us-76. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.19, listed at Pure at 2035 Smyrna Church Rd.
The average price across the greater Chatsworth area was $3.04, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.97
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.39
$3.69
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.15
$3.45
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.49
$3.09
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
