Price check: Diesel prices around Ruston
(RUSTON, LA) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Ruston, according to a recent price survey.
The title of cheapest station in the Ruston area went to Shell at 1806 W Calfornia Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.05, at Shell at 1705 N Service Rd E, the survey found:
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.22
$3.51
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.74
$3.09
$3.39
$2.95
|card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.39
$2.95
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$3.34
$3.84
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
