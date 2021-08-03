Cancel
Ruston, LA

Price check: Diesel prices around Ruston

Posted by 
Ruston News Watch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FsGNo_0bGLE29o00

(RUSTON, LA) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Ruston, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ruston area went to Shell at 1806 W Calfornia Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.05, at Shell at 1705 N Service Rd E, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell

1806 W Calfornia Ave, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.93
$3.22
$3.51
$2.89

76

2113 Farmerville Hwy, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.74
$3.09
$3.39
$2.95
card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.39
$2.95

Chevron

5665 Us-167, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.92
$--
$--
$3.03

Shell

1705 N Service Rd E, Ruston
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$3.34
$3.84
$3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Ruston News Watch

Ruston, LA
ABOUT

With Ruston News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Local
Louisiana Traffic
City
Ruston, LA
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Shell
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Comments / 0

Community Policy