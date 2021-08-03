Price check: Diesel prices around Ruston

(RUSTON, LA) You could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on diesel in Ruston, according to a recent price survey.

The title of cheapest station in the Ruston area went to Shell at 1806 W Calfornia Ave, according to a Tuesday survey by GasBuddy. Diesel was listed there at just $2.89 per gallon. The most expensive station in the city was $3.05, at Shell at 1705 N Service Rd E, the survey found:

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $2.97, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Shell 1806 W Calfornia Ave, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.22 $ 3.51 $ 2.89

76 2113 Farmerville Hwy, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.95 card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 2.95

Chevron 5665 Us-167, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03

Shell 1705 N Service Rd E, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.34 $ 3.84 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.