Beckley diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.05
(BECKLEY, WV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Beckley they fuel up.
The survey looked at prices across the greater Beckley area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Liberty at 813 N Eisenhower Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.3, listed at BP at 2046 Harper Rd.
Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.28
$3.53
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.78
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.78
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.78
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.78
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0