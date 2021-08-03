Beckley diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.05

(BECKLEY, WV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Beckley they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Beckley area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Liberty at 813 N Eisenhower Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.3, listed at BP at 2046 Harper Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Liberty 813 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.28 $ 3.53 $ 3.25

Exxon 2005 Harper Rd, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Sheetz 2881 Robert Byrd Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 3.29

Sheetz 1408 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 3.29

Sheetz 810 Ritter Dr, Beaver

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 3.29

Sheetz 5481 Robert C Byrd Dr, Bradley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.