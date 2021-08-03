Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beckley, WV

Beckley diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.05

Posted by 
Beckley Bulletin
Beckley Bulletin
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XtEyx_0bGLE1H500

(BECKLEY, WV) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.05 depending on where in Beckley they fuel up.

The survey looked at prices across the greater Beckley area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.25, at Liberty at 813 N Eisenhower Dr. By comparison, the most expensive was $3.3, listed at BP at 2046 Harper Rd.

Region-wide, the average price of diesel was $3.28, according to the survey, which was conducted by internet gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other surveyed stations compare:

Liberty

813 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.28
$3.53
$3.25

Exxon

2005 Harper Rd, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$--
$--
$3.25

Sheetz

2881 Robert Byrd Dr, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.78
$3.29

Sheetz

1408 N Eisenhower Dr, Beckley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.78
$3.29

Sheetz

810 Ritter Dr, Beaver
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.78
$3.29

Sheetz

5481 Robert C Byrd Dr, Bradley
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.03
$3.38
$3.78
$3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

Beckley Bulletin

Beckley Bulletin

Beckley, WV
78
Followers
135
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beckley Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beckley, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Price Check#Gas Prices#Bp#Liberty#Bp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
TrafficPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Can All Cars Use Premium Gas?

Age-old questions that have plagued scholars for generations: What’s the difference between regular and premium gas? Don’t all types of gasoline burn and drive pistons the same? Does premium gas help get a vehicle better fuel economy?. OK, it’s highly unlikely scholars have asked such questions, but you’d probably like...
Trafficyourmoney.com

No need to panic-buy fuel ahead of switch to greener E10 petrol, says AA

While some motorists may be concerned that the new fuel will not be compatible with their car, the motoring group said the vast majority of vehicles will “run fine” on E10. Forecourts have already started changing the E5 logos for E10 on their standard unleaded pumps ahead of the fuel’s...
CarsKWQC

AAA Motor Club: How accurate is the miles-to-empty gauge on your vehicle?

AURORA, Ill. Iowa (KWQC) - Think you will have enough gas once your fuel light goes on in your vehicle? AAA tested the accuracy of in-vehicle fuel systems that provide a miles-to-empty estimate. Overall, it says the systems tested were relatively accurate, but a closer examination showed the way you drive and other variables could result in a significant difference.
Carsautomotiveblog.co.uk

EVs are nearly 50% cheaper to run than petrol cars

Electric vehicles are nearly £1,000 cheaper to run than petrol cars over a year, according to new research from comparethemarket.com. The figures show the average cost to run an EV for 12 months is £1,091 compared with £2,062 for a conventional car – a difference of £971. The running costs...
TrafficPosted by
WBEC AM

Driving on Fumes is Not Just Dangerous. It’s Bad for your Car!

Do you live for the “E”? Fans of the television show ‘Seinfeld’ might recall the episode in which Kramer takes a car for a test drive with the salesman in the passenger seat and decides he wants to push the car as far as it will go without putting gas in the tank. Hilarity ensues of course.
Traffichometownstations.com

Miles-to-Empty displays may not be accurate, depending on driving habits according to AAA

Nearly three-quarters of drivers rely on their “miles-to-empty” dashboard display when they are deciding to fill up or not. But research by AAA finds those displays may not be totally accurate and could leave you on empty before you expect. One of the biggest factors for having the misleading miles to empty numbers, is how you drive. If you make a lot of shorter trips, the display number will vary significantly and depends on your driving habits.
Carstorquenews.com

Consumer Reports Analysts Find That Bicycles Can Significantly Affect Your Car’s Gas Mileage

Did you know that bicycle racks can lower your vehicle’s miles per gallon by as much as twenty-eight percent?! That’s nothing to scoff at for cycling enthusiasts who plan to take their favorite bikes with them during a summer road trip. Here’s what Consumer Reports analysts found on vehicle types and bike rack types that are the most and the least affected from aerodynamic drag while traveling with your bicycles attached to your car. Plus, a YouTube review on the best bike racks for SUVs and cars.
Buying CarsAutoblog

2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe price jumps amid sales success

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler 4xe is a fantastic Wrangler — perhaps the best, even — but it’s suffering from price creep in its first full year on sale. When we first drove the 4xe about the time it launched, the Sahara (cheapest model) started at $49,490, including the semi-exorbitant $1,495 destination charge. Now, a report from CarsDirect reveals the new price is going to be $52,520.
Buying CarsThe Car Connection

Cheapest EV: 2022 Nissan Leaf price cut $4,170, could cost less than $21,000

Nissan cut the price of the 2022 Leaf electric compact car by $4,170, the automaker announced this week. With an available $7,500 federal tax credit, the 2022 Nissan Leaf could be purchased for $20,875, including a $975 destination fee. That makes it one of the most affordable new cars on the market, and the most affordable electric vehicle.
Walnut Creek, CAPosted by
Contra Costa Today

Walnut Creek diesel price check shows cheapest station saves $0.86

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) You could be saving up to $0.86 per gallon on diesel in Walnut Creek, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Walnut Creek area on Tuesday, found that Costco at 2400 Monument Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $3.89 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was 76 at 3523 Mt Diablo Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.75.
Milpitas, CAPosted by
The Milpitas Dispatch

Milpitas diesel price check reveals $0.93 savings at cheapest station

(MILPITAS, CA) The price of diesel varies by as much as $0.93 in the greater Milpitas area, according to a recent price survey. The survey, which looked at prices across the Milpitas area on Tuesday, found that City Gas Milpitas at 10 N Main Sthad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.06 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Gas & Shop at 1590 Mckee Rd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.99.

Comments / 0

Community Policy