Survey pinpoints Ridgecrest's cheapest diesel
(RIDGECREST, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.44 depending on where in Ridgecrest they fuel up.
The survey, which looked at prices across the Ridgecrest area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 345 S China Lake Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1631 S China Lake Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.49
The average price across the greater Ridgecrest area was $4.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.
Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$4.05
|card
card$4.11
$4.21
$4.31
$4.17
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$4.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$4.49
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.
