Survey pinpoints Ridgecrest's cheapest diesel

(RIDGECREST, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.

According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.44 depending on where in Ridgecrest they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ridgecrest area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 345 S China Lake Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1631 S China Lake Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.49

The average price across the greater Ridgecrest area was $4.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip 345 S China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 4.17

Fastrip Fuel & Howard's Mini M 851 W Upjohn Ave, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.05 card card $ 4.11 $ 4.21 $ 4.31 $ 4.17

Chevron 1617 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ 4.29

Shell 1631 S China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ 4.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.