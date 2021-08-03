Cancel
Ridgecrest, CA

Survey pinpoints Ridgecrest's cheapest diesel

Ridgecrest News Watch
Ridgecrest News Watch
 3 days ago
(RIDGECREST, CA) Diesel users love the power the fuel offers, with high compression ratios driving some of the highest-torque machines on the road - but no one is fond of diesel prices.
According to a recent price survey, drivers could be saving up to $0.44 depending on where in Ridgecrest they fuel up.

The survey, which looked at prices across the Ridgecrest area on Tuesday, found that Fastrip at 345 S China Lake Blvdhad the cheapest advertised diesel, at just $4.05 per gallon. By comparison, the most expensive station in the area was Shell at 1631 S China Lake Blvd, which listed a per-gallon price of $4.49

The average price across the greater Ridgecrest area was $4.20, according to data collected by gas price app GasBuddy.

Here’s how the other stations in the survey stacked up:

Fastrip

345 S China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$4.05
card
card$4.11
$4.21
$4.31
$4.17

Fastrip Fuel & Howard's Mini M

851 W Upjohn Ave, Ridgecrest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$4.05
card
card$4.11
$4.21
$4.31
$4.17

Chevron

1617 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$4.29

Shell

1631 S China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$4.59
$--
$--
$4.49

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular diesel and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

ABOUT

With Ridgecrest News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

